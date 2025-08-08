Or . . .

Amen!

And here we go . . .

I’m happy to say, this is the worst air travel story this week . . .

Passengers had to be reallocated seats after spotting small cockroaches on the Boeing 777 aircraft.

Plane stayed in the air. We’re all good.

Don’t like Bugs, Squeaks, or McRooster very much anymore? Does this Danish zoo have a deal for you?

“Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs form an important part of the diet of our predators,” the zoo said, in a Facebook post, noting that such animals are “reminiscent of what” predators would “naturally hunt in nature.” It added: “In zoos, we have a responsibility to emulate the animal’s natural food chain – for both animal welfare and professional integrity.” “If you have a healthy animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us,” it added. “We ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators.”

As one might expect, the request was not well-received by the public.

But I’m not sure why.

If potential donors are concerned about their loved ones meeting a violent end, the zoo has some gentle words of reassurance: “The animals are gently killed by trained staff and are then used as feed. In this way, nothing is wasted – and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators.” Oh good.

I don’t even want to know what they consider “gently killed.”

However, there’s at least one bird in England that the owner might want to “donate.”

Video of a parrot repeating cocaine prices was among the evidence which helped to put away a gang of drug dealers for over 103 years. . . . In a surreal clip Hilton's pet parrot Mango being taught to repeat "two for 25" in a reference to the price of crack cocaine on the street. Mango can also be seen playing with cash believed to have been part of the gang's profits from their drug business, in front of a child.

Gives whole new meaning to the term stool pigeon, er, parrot.

But you know what is even worse?

The Blackpool-based drug network was led by Adam Garnett, who managed to run the operation from prison with the use of smuggled in phones and Wi-Fi routers.

“There were no actual studies that had looked at ‘10,000 steps,’” at the time the Yamasa pedometer was developed, I-Min Lee, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, tells Popular Science. “It was a made-up number in the sense that 10,000 sounds good, it’s easy to remember.”

Really, out of all the questionable “edicts” of our learned “The Science” betters, this is the one we’re worrying about, Popular Science?

Now how about we talk about “six feet apart,” “stay home to stay safe,” masks, and mRNA vaccines that did nothing but kill people before we started shoving them in everyone’s arms.

I don’t give a damn about ten thousand steps. I give a damn about several years worth of insanity based on evil elf’s personal whims.

Speaking of which, is Fauci in jail yet? Are we even talking about Fauci anymore? Or trying to get accountability for the vaccine injured? Or make sure our money is better spent?

*sigh* I’ll take that as a no.

Speaking of COVID insanity, how is our insane neighbor to the north doing?

On Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston announced the decision, effective immediately. "Today, we are telling Nova Scotians: stay out of the woods. We are restricting travel and activities that really aren't necessary for most of us. Hiking, camping, fishing, and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted. Trail systems through woods are off limits. Camping is allowed but only in official campgrounds," he stated, before warning that anyone caught in violation of the ban could be fined a hefty $25,000.

Why?

Nevertheless, the policy stands, with Premier Houston claiming the restriction of mobility is “a small price to pay right now to avoid the kind of devastation that we saw from wildfires in 2023."

But here is the interesting thing . . .

In 2023, Nova Scotia faced the worst wildfire season in its recorded history. Over 25,000 hectares burned as the result of 220 wildfires, approximately 97% of which were human-caused. . . . That devastating year was a stark contrast to 2024, which marked one of the province’s lowest wildfire seasons on record, with only 83 fires burning a total of 47.5 hectares. . . . In 2025, only 100 small wildfires have burned, all of which were extinguished quickly, according to Scott Tingley, manager of forest protection for the Natural Resources Department.

So let’s see if we can understand. We have one really bad fire year, and not the year later, but two years later we tell people they can’t go out in the woods for a walk.

Yeah, nothing suspicious here at all.

Move along.

Guns don’t kill people, people . . . oops.

The other half was in seventh heaven because he got to contribute a story to this week’s roundup, mostly because he knew something I didn’t (usually I’m explaining the memes to him).

What is this about?

But it gets worse than injured.

The new lawsuit, similar to others filed against the Newington-based company, comes just days after a U.S. Air Force Security Forces airman was killed in Wyoming while wearing his SIG Sauer M18 pistol, the military version of the P320.

So how does this happen?

From an outlet called The Smoking Gun . . .

According to the court filing, P320 owners can experience an unintended discharge as soon as the gun is loaded because it has an extremely light trigger pull and lacks external safeties commonly found on other duty pistols — including Sig Sauer’s military version of the P320.

But Sig is in denial mode. Why?

Its claim to fame was winning the Modular Handgun System (MHS) competition in January 2017, a years-long contest to supply service pistols to the U.S. Army and ultimately all branches of the military. The initial award not only gave Sig Sauer a $580 million contract, but bragging rights for making the official sidearm of the U.S. military, which the company uses liberally to advertise products to civilian buyers.

Oof, that’s a lot of zeros.

I discovered this week (though I kind of already knew it) that gun people have a sense of humor. Also courtesy of my other half . . .

Israel is losing the PR war, to a bunch of Palestinians with camera phones who have to do nothing more than show what’s going on. How do I know?

Well, the polling for one thing, but a certain level of desperation for another. (This article comes from the Jerusalem Post.)

At this point, I find this less enraging than I do funny. Hey, keep it up. Let’s see how meaningless we can make the terms “antisemitism” and “hate speech.” We’re going for the gold here. Pretty soon “antisemitic” will be the new “racist,” if we’re not already there.

I absolutely love how the same people who are triggered by the American descendants of Mexican immigrants waving Mexican flags have absolutely no problem with Americans serving in the Israeli army. The outrage seems . . . selective.

But that’s not the most ridiculous thing to happen this week.

Weiss, who quit the New York Times opinion page over its woke policies and launched the outlet in 2022, had reportedly met with Skydance Media CEO David Ellison at the high-powered Allen & Co. “summer camp for billionaires” in Sun Valley, Idaho, earlier this month.

“Summer camp for billionaires,” huh.

What must that be like? You open every morning with the affirmation “I’m not a bad man even though I’d walk over the corpse of my own mother for a a half a point increase in the value of my company’s stock” and later in the day you sit around comparing your favorite tax loopholes and sharing reviews for your favorite political prostitute, er, I mean Congress critter.

I’m guessing we’ve all had some exposure to the “Free” Press. I think anyone who has would be hard pressed to find anything in there worth a cool $250 million.

Weiss’s strong pro-Israel stance is one of the factors that is said to have appealed to Ellison, people familiar with the relationship told the publication.

Ah . . . that would do it.

From an article in Responsible Statecraft . . .

A thought experiment: would anyone who referred to the killing of 50 Jewish people, many of them “entirely innocent non-combatants, including children,” as “one of the unavoidable burdens of political power, of Palestinian liberation’s dream turned into the reality of self-determination,” ever be hired by a major television news network? Would their news outlet ever be potentially offered more than $200 million to merge with that major news network? Of course not, and for good reason. Yet that’s exactly what’s happening, only with one small but major difference: the writer and her news outlet responsible for this statement, Bari Weiss and The Free Press, were not talking about Hamas’ murder of Israelis, but rather about Israel’s killing of 50 Palestinians — “Zionism’s dream turned into the reality of self-determination,” as Weiss described it in 2021.

I had to look this up. Branko Marcetic is not misrepresenting a thing. From the link in the paragraph above.

Pro tip: Zealotry and extremism come in all flavors, and every one of them tastes like 💩 and has the nutritional value of cyanide.

Given that, I don’t feel bad about including a clip from the Tim Dillon podcast that was making the rounds . . .

Of course I’ll be waiting for the same people running around screaming “bribe” over Colbert being fired and a $16 million settlement to be similarly incensed about this huge bribe to a certain group of people by overpaying one of the biggest pro-Israel ghouls in media for her blog.

So we thought that Kamala Harris was in hiding after her painful drubbing last November, but, nope, not at all. She was going full steam ahead, all in the service of the public of course.

I don’t know who she thinks she’s talking to. Probably the same guy whose hand Biden kept trying to shake.

Anyway, Kamala Harris has definitely not been tucked away day drinking and licking her wounds. She’s been hard at work on a book about the shortest campaign in American history along with how to save Our Democracy™.

The fact that I’ve not heard anyone say this book is completely unintelligible means I’ve already discovered the first lie. She didn’t write it alone (or at all).

But she’s finally decided to show her face because she has to make it look like this is all real and not just some laundered advance from some publisher as payment for services rendered. And to do that, she could find nowhere more appropriate to go than the very recently cancelled Stephen Colbert show.

Now don’t you feel ashamed that such fine people have been unjustly cast aside?

When your devotion to “serving the people” can make you a millionaire, perhaps you may have misunderstood the mission.

But that aside, who wouldn’t want this running the country?

As I was playing this, the other half was standing a few feet away making breakfast. His comment was, “Does she seriously call her husband ‘Dougie’? What man with any sense of self-respect allows himself to be called ‘Dougie’?”

Anyway, people say I don’t give Trump enough credit for the things he’s done. Well, here’s your lucky day: he saved us from having a suburban wine mom and eternal victim, constantly a bit tipsy and downing the Xanax like Pez, for our first female president.

But the important announcement of the night was that Kamala Harris is done with politics for a while because the “system is broken.”

Yes, I’d like to see some stronger democratic principles as well, such parties not rigging their own primaries to let the dementia patient run again and then when they discover he’s not going to make it just letting party leaders swap him out for an airhead DEI hire.

Though I have to say, as pathetic as Kamala Harris is, even she has one thing figured out that the “right” can’t seem to grasp . . .

Though it’s not about responsibility. It’s more about power and the ability to counter the worst tendencies of those in charge.

Case in point . . .

How it started . . .

How it’s going . . .

Okay, um . . .

I do wonder, however, exactly how “we” are prepared for nuclear war.

I know the White House has a nice little bunker, and there’s always that inner-mountain retreat in Colorado (totally real thing by the way—I read a slow-going but interesting book about the government’s plan to save itself from nuclear war). So the “we” that runs government might be okay. But the “we” out here? What are we supposed to do?

I don’t think watching the Mad Max series from Road Warrior to Furiosa will help. The only books I really know about nuclear armageddon are Nevil Schute’s On the Beach or Walter M. Miller’s A Canticle for Leibowitz. I’ve read both, and I can tell you now, they don’t exactly provide a roadmap for surviving. They’re more cautionary tales as to why we shouldn’t start bombing each other to begin with. In fact, is there really a work about nuclear war that isn’t a cautionary tale? Dystopian futures might be cool on the written page, but I’d hate to live through one (or not live through one, which is more likely).

Out here in the peasant world, we can buy a little iodine and stock up on aloe vera juice and granola bars, but beyond that . . . we’re screwed.

So how did we get here?

It all started with a court eunuch, you know the men particularly in the time of pharaohs, who were castrated and turned into these obese effeminate males who were always in the middle of every bit of palace intrigue?

In other words . . .

I bet you saw that one coming.

Anyway, Lindsey Graham, like any good court eunuch, takes out his sexual frustration by barking like a little dog and stirring up trouble.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia before Putin took the job back, is a master troller.

“Work on America first, gramps!”

See, the Russian commie gets it. The court eunuch does not. And you can tell by the ratio (21,000 likes for Medvedev and 5,500 likes for the court eunuch), which side your average TwiX user fell on.

Now this all should have stopped right here. The porker got spanked, we got a chuckle, and now we all move on.

Right? Right?

Sorry about the profanity, but there are moments where “bananas” just doesn’t cut it.

So not only are we going to throw tariffs on India now for buying Russian oil, but our child-in-chief has just just involved himself in what should have been a social media spat between a low-level lackey and a childish US Senator.

And now it’s on . . .

Now what is Medvedev talking about here?

Thank God Medvedev ended the post with a laughing emoji, or some reactionary, thin-skinned noodlehead might have taken him seriously.

Followed up by . . .

So let me see if I can fully articulate how stupid this is. Medvedev is the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia. So basically he’s the Russian equivalent of Alex Wong.

You say, “Who the hell is Alex Wong?”

So Trump is escalating this whole situation over a social media fight between a trolling underling in the Russian government and the court eunuch because the underling in the Russian government has *checks notes* a fresh mouth.

And then we get this . . .

Finally, an adult in the room!

Oy vey.

But you know what the greatest insult is?

Donald Trump made John Bolton look sane.

That’s actually impressive, in a twisted way.

But perhaps all this isn’t as crazy as it seems. Maybe Trump is playing 4D chess again, this time with his base.

Murkowski is a pachy, Shaheen is a donkey, so this is a bit of dreaded “bipartisan” legislation, which means for once the hydra’s two heads stop pretending to be two separate entities.

And I’m absolutely sure Trump will keep his promise about not sending any more money to Ukraine. He’ll stand absolutely firm, utterly reliable, like Scott’s TP in a monsoon.

But back to the impending nuclear apocalypse, I remember the freak out on the “right” when roughly three years ago, New York issued this PSA . . .

Look how close Biden has gotten us to dying in a nuclear holocaust, we cried. Trump, come save us from the drooling dementia-addled warmonger!

And now here we are.

Oh, I just thought of another good thing Trump has done.

He shut down the border and he’s deporting illegal immigrants back home.

Some day, when the rest of us are growing tumors and having children with three arms due to radiation poisoning, those he deported will all thank him for saving them from the nuclear fallout.

So, you know, silver linings.

And so it goes.

As I was writing this, news came out that there are talks between Putin and Trump pending, though how well those talks will go, who knows. We’ve been here before.

But . . .

I don’t know much about AI, but I do love some of the stuff other people are doing with it. So to see us out, just a cool concept video I stumbled across on YouTube. It’s surprising how good Clint Eastwood looks as Wolverine, or maybe not. Maybe he was just the Hugh Jackman of his era.

Have a great weekend!

