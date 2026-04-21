If the right-leaning talking heads are to be believed, the big story to come out of Charlie Kirk’s death is that Candace Owens is a grifter who is jealous because she wanted Charlie Kirk all for herself and now she’s making bank by harassing a poor grieving widow and trying to tear down Kirk’s legacy, and in so doing, leading millions astray, helping Tyler Robinson get away with murder, and, most important of all, will be the single reason the Republicans lose the midterms and the Democrats impeach Trump and none of the MAGA agenda is accomplished and America falls to apocalyptic ruin.

If you take away nothing else, you must take this . . .

Ha, Gemini for the win again. I don’t know where it came up with “And my socked toes!” but I’m going with it. 🤨

Of course, because I love symmetry in all things, this tendency to think that no one—and I mean no one—noticed anything a little off with the whole Tyler Robinson story until Candace came along ties in nicely with why one should conclude that Tyler Robinson likely did not kill Charlie Kirk. It’s all about how those in power see the masses, in short, simply as livestock looking for a shepherd. You get rid of the heretical shepherd and give them a Judas goat, and they’ll follow the Judas goat anywhere, even to the slaughter. Is it true? Doesn’t really matter. That’s what the people in power think, and that is what guides their actions.

But let’s start at the beginning. In order to believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk with his grandpappy’s World War II Mauser 98, you have to believe the following story (I’m not including anything here you can’t find in the indictment, the media, and through the immediate postings on social media—take that, Candace Owens) . . .

A week before Charlie Kirk was set to arrive at UVU, Tyler Robinson decided to kill him, per his supposed post-event messages to his furry boyfriend (and by furry, I don’t mean hirsute, I mean dresses up in costumes).

Tyler Robinson, who had never attended UVU so who had questionable familiarity with the campus, somehow managed to find a roof access on the perfect building from which to take a shot at Charlie Kirk because he knew exactly where Charlie Kirk would be, somehow.

Law enforcement and his very expensive security team missed this obvious assassination point and made zero attempt to watch for it. Compare this to security at a Visalia, California, event two weeks earlier. (Thank you to Claude for finding that for me.)

On September 10, Tyler Robinson broke apart his granddad’s Mauser 98, a gun with a length of nearly 50 inches, stuffing the barrel down the side of his leg in his pants while carrying the stock and scope in his backpack. He walked through a neighborhood and across campus, and no one noticed. I’ll let you look at these photos and decide how likely that is.

He climbs onto the roof, puts the gun together, and takes his shot and then takes off running. You see people duck from hearing the shot and you see the guy running. In other words, he took the shot and he ran, if he’s the guy in this video (and they claim he is).

Now this is where it gets tricky. The next claim is that this is Tyler Robinson coming down off the roof (I uploaded it full screen so you can judge for yourself) . . . Does that look like someone dropping and running with something two-thirds his height or a gun barrel stuffed down the side of his pants? (Bonus thing to note: you can clearly see the corner of the building from where he supposedly took the shot, which means it should have captured him in the corner setting up and taking the shot but they only start the video once he’s up and running.)

And then walking through a nearby neighborhood . . . after the incident. So we’re supposed to believe that Tyler Robinson managed to break down the gun in a split second OR come off that roof with something two thirds his own height but we don’t see it (he is six foot; the gun is fifty inches). And later the gun appears in one piece in the woods (though that story morphed like a horror movie creature and there were claims this wasn’t the gun but a gun like it, which will be important in a second) . . .

Now several things we have to believe about the gun: That Tyler Robinson took it apart, jostled the scope and barrel in his backpack, and put it back together, and the sighting was so on target that he could hit Charlie Kirk at 200 yards at all much less in the neck on the first go. That a 30.06 left no exit wound. Then there was the claim that he used a frangible bullet. YouTube gun nuts for the win.

As all this is going on, we’re supposed to believe, per the indictment . . . On September 10, 2025, the roommate received a text message from Robinson which said, “drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.” The roommate looked under the keyboard and found a note that stated, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” Police found a photograph of this note. Notice the wording. Police “found” a photograph? So somehow the note got destroyed but a photograph remains. Yeah, I have questions. And the following “text” exchange takes place.

The story continues that Tyler Robinson’s father recognizes the gun (remember the claims were that it wasn’t actually pictured, so how he did that . . . 🤷‍♀️), he confronts his son, son gives him a total confession, somewhere in there he writes a message on Discord to all his buddies telling them he’s turning himself in, they go to the police, and Tyler refuses to now cooperate even though they supposedly have him dead to rights with the confession.

Those are the broad outlines, and nothing you couldn’t find on your own. We didn’t need Candace Owens. We don’t need Egyptian planes and six degrees of Mitt Romney and the Rothschilds. We don’t need Fort Huachuca and Frenchmen in Delaware and a dinner club in Paris. We just need the basics.

That’s the broad story they’re trying to sell us, and I have not even really scratched the surface on the strangeness. For example, this little tidbit just came out . .

TL;DW: Tyler Robinson was mirandized at roughly 6:30 PM Utah time, but the Discord message he supposedly posted came in at roughly 8:30 PM Utah time. So . . . were the police just letting him sit there and play on his phone while he was in custody? Or . . .

Before we get to the “or,” two things are not implausible: (1) a twenty-two-year-old shoots someone because he hates his politics in order to in some twisted way honor his furry boyfriend (we know the time we live in), and (2) a two hundred yard shot from someone moderately familiar with a rifle and scope (my husband, a Montana stereotype in some ways and therefore a hunter in his youth, informed me of that).

The problems with the story are very basic and boneheadedly obvious. 30.06s leave exit wounds in human necks, no matter the 30.06. You can’t break down an old gun and put it back together and expect it to be that accurate. The “confession” note reads like AI wrote it, and we have no idea what Tyler Robinson actually “confessed” to, to his parents. The father identified a gun that wasn’t actually pictured. And how really did the gun get on the roof and then later in someone’s backyard? Because it doesn’t seem like Robinson was carrying it either way.

So that leaves us with two options regarding Tyler Robinson . . .

Tyler Robinson is an evil genius who, likely with some help, “framed” himself to sabotage the prosecution’s case by using a different gun than the one he planted and crafting some really weird text messages while somehow posting on Discord he was turning himself in after he had, well, turned himself in. He wanted to sow doubt in a capital case knowing that law enforcement (local and federal) are too arrogant or lazy to dig deeper and that no one really cared about Charlie Kirk enough to press the narrative beyond what was useful (i.e., “lefties bad” and “we’re the victims; vote for us and give us money”). That’s an admirable level of intelligence and calculation there, and there’s every chance he will get away with it. Tyler Robinson was brought in somehow as a distraction. Whether or not he knew what exactly he was “distracting” from, his job was to add a few red herrings, and instead he ended up being a very imperfect patsy, hastily and/or incompetently framed by other people.

So . . .

Answer honestly: which is the more reasonable explanation? One is a simple, straight line. The other . . . well the other . . .

My one problem with Candace Owens is that she promises an answer to who killed Charlie Kirk. I don’t honestly think that’s possible, unless some hacker somewhere spills a bunch of emails (Iran, are you listening? Lego movies are fun, but here’s your chance to do some real damage.)

Now why does she promise an answer? The generous explanation is that Candace Owens was actually a really good friend to Charlie or at least cared about him more than the people who purported to be the closest to him (including his wife), she wants justice, and she has the platform to crowdsource information in a way that rivals what “official” channels can do. The less generous explanation? She is a grifter who was handed the grift of the century by a bunch of other grifters because no one else wants to touch that third rail and the rest of us are emotionally invested to a degree not because of who Charlie Kirk was but because of what we suspect happened to him and why as part of a larger malignant pattern we can no longer ignore. But promising an answer is so much better for business than just promising information.

But personally I don’t need to know who specifically because the damage is done and I’ve caught an undeniable glimpse of a certain reality I can’t unsee (as if COVID wasn’t enough).

To understand the larger truth we need to talk for a moment about why we’ll never get an answer and speculate a bit on who might have had motive to kill Charlie Kirk and why no one wants talk about it, which are all part and parcel of the larger and more important truth with implications for how we should think of the system we’re living under and in.

We will never know who killed Charlie Kirk because it is virtually impossible to separate, for example, the carrion eaters from the predators. Both are feasting on a dead body, but only one is responsible for the death. The others are simply gorging themselves on someone else’s kill. It’s also impossible to tell the difference between a coverup of incompetency and a coverup of malignancy. They look very much the same. And finally it’s impossible to tell a coverup due to personal wrong doing or protecting someone else versus a malignant and sociopathic apathy to anything but advancing a particular agenda.

I know. That’s a lot of vague wording, but you’ll see in a moment. Understanding that out here one can only work with what one can suss out, I have three main suspects: (1) TPUSA, (2) the establishment (this one is a stretch, but I’m throwing it in because like Tyler Robinson, even if it’s not “guilty,” it’s involved), and (3) Israel and its American supporters (yes, I’m going to jab my foot right down on that third rail). Are there other possibilities? Of course. But we can’t see them through the fog of bullshit, or to know who they are, we’d need access to information we can’t get, so we’re left with these.

We’ll start with TPUSA, because their motivation is old as the hills: money. TPUSA’s finances are sketchy as hell. The YouTube channel Wolves and Finance is a great source to see what is going on. His later videos get a bit into the weeds, but the earlier ones, starting with this one, illustrate why no one should be donating to that organization. The people in it are using it to enrich themselves and funnel money to others for missions besides TPUSA’s purported one.

But you don’t even need Wolves and Finance to figure out there were issues. Charlie Kirk famously scheduled a DOGE style audit that was conveniently cancelled the moment he died. That should raise eyebrows. But even if the finances weren’t sketchy, Charlie’s changing opinion on a certain subject was threatening the organization’s funding. Charlie’s change was open. He was discussing it with Megyn Kelly, and he was fighting against war in Iran. Now was he doing this because he was some great man of integrity or because he was reading the political tea leaves? It doesn’t matter. The change was there for whatever reason. And we don’t need Candace Owens. Max Blumenthal’s Greyzone was on it immediately after Charlie’s death.

Or even earlier . . .

That second story almost had to be in the works before Charlie Kirk died given that it came out two days later.

We’re talking Charlie Kirk turning down millions in funding. And when Charlie was dead?

Well, suddenly arch-Zionist Ben Shapiro is opening AmFest and Erika Kirk is running around doing this, and one can assume the money that Charlie had turned down flowed in.

So does this mean that TPUSA had Charlie assassinated? No. The security failures could have been just what they seemed, and the leadership of that organization could be scavengers rather than predators. With Charlie out of the way, they can do what they want and live high on the carcass. But you have to admit, they profited off his death, they are strangely incurious about all the holes in the Tyler Robinson story and are even demanding we all swallow the sloppy narrative and adding to it, they have lied repeatedly, and they were in control of many of the stranger details in his death (such as no ambulance at an event that would have required an ambulance, not that Charlie could have been saved from a wound like that).

Then we have the establishment, in particular the current party and people in power. Charlie Kirk, again either because he had integrity or because he’s good at reading the political tea leaves, was creating waves. He was primarily against the war in Iran, but beyond that he was more of an economic populist than Trump and his cabinet.

Charlie Kirk got it. It’s not enough to scream “commie.” You must understand what people are going through and try to help them. But people in power mistake “getting it” with “supporting it.” They mistake “describing a trend” with “leading a trend.” In other words, they think they’re killing the leader when what they’re doing is killing the messenger.

Now do I think that Trump and Co. had a direct hand in Charlie Kirk’s death? No. I think that what you’re looking at is really and truly a bunch of necrophages rather than predators, or more plainly vultures rather than raptors.

At the worst they were complicit before, during, and/or after his death. Though complicity isn’t much better or really any better, mind you.

So to review, the truth doesn’t matter so much as what people think the truth is, and the messenger is often mistaken for a leader. Add in a little “anything is justified” on top of a history of assassinations and paranoia, and that brings us to . . .

Let’s be exceedingly brutally honest about Israel’s dependence on the United States. Israel does not exist without US support, full stop. We throw bodies and treasure at keeping its enemies at bay and keeping its gore-soaked chickens from coming home to roost.

Very few things are truly existential threats, but the loss of US military might on its side is one for Israel.

For a long time, Israel could take that support for granted. An Israel sympathetic mainstream media combined with purchased politicians in both parties, a certain nostalgia surrounding World War II and the position the US emerged from that along with a Holocaust centered narrative about the war (why do you suppose they freak out at someone like Darryl Cooper?), and a strong pro-Zionist evangelical movement meant that Israel had unconditional license from all but a few voices in the wilderness and perhaps the most fringe of groups.

That has changed. I’ll leave it to others to figure out what exactly happened, other than my guess that it had a lot to do with decentralized media, a Left-Right divide so severe that everything that one side champions the other side hates automatically, and strained resources. How does that play out?

Well, the Left-Right divide meant that one side or the other was eventually going to break and sympathize with Israel and the other side against. The Left rejects the status quo, so the Left would naturally be the ones to side against support for Israel. I’m not saying that there are not people on the generally defined political left who genuinely with all their heart simply because of a sense of right and wrong loathe US support for Israel and what Israel has done. I’m saying as a purely cold political calculation in a system where there are not many meaningful differences between the parties and support for Israel is wrapped up in “the old ways,” the Left was always going to break away, and eventually as is happening force the Democrats to begin renouncing their support for Israel and support by Israeli sympathetic donors. (Whether this results in real change in DC remains to be seen, but it seems a lot more likely than it did even three or four years ago.)

The change among liberals and the lowercase left has been happening for a while, and really Israel and its supporters had nothing to worry about because it seemed there would always be enough diehard Zionists (either in principle or pocketbook) among the Democrats, and those would be enough in a tight Congress as long as Israel maintains its support in the Republican Party and on the right more generally.

But then things started to change on the lowercase right. I don’t know the exact reason: But at face value, some have seen, due to decentralized media, what Israel is really about and they cannot in good conscience continue to support it, but others are truly America First isolationists. Charlie Kirk, from what I could tell, was one of the latter. I don’t think he gave a second though to Israel’s bloody antics. He had no moral issue with what they were doing, other than maybe the optics. Now because he truly was a nationalist and isolationist or because, again, he could read the political tea leaves, he could no longer make an exception for Israel that he couldn’t make for, say, Ukraine.

And suddenly the Israel lobby has a huge problem. They’re losing the Right as well.

You say, but, Lillia, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are both still alive, and they are harsher on Israel than Charlie Kirk was, and in Carlson’s case has an arguably bigger audience.

Yes, but they’re different beasts who appeal to different demographics, and neither Owens nor Carlson headed up an organization with a presence on college campuses. Whatever might be the truth about Charlie Kirk’s actual influence on conservative youth, Israel sympathetic donors and even Bibi himself thought TPUSA had a lot of influence as is evidenced by their actions after Charlie Kirk’s death. They dove right in with both feet and grabbed the reins as quickly as they could to bend it to their own needs.

Once again, we’re trying to tell the difference between a scavenger and a predator. It could well be that someone else entirely killed Charlie Kirk and the Zionist crowd took their opportunity. But if we don’t have the killer (and I believe we don’t), they had a gigantic motive to take him out. He ran the largest organization in the country dedicated to influencing the very crowd they needed to keep on their little plantation. It doesn’t matter that in actuality I think they would have been killing the messenger rather than the leader. In their minds, they would have been replacing a heretical shepherd with a Judas goat.

What is my personal take? Well, all three: TPUSA provided the opportunity because they had financial motivations, Israel had an existential motivation as they saw it, and our own establishment didn’t help so much as at best covered it up after the fact because justice for Charlie Kirk was less important than their own ambitions. At worst, they knew it was coming and stepped back and then worked to cover it up.

But here is the really big thing to take away: it doesn’t really matter who killed Charlie Kirk because sometimes when the mask slips, it’s all ugliness underneath and you can’t rank the evilness, for lack of a better word. Is it better to be a predator than a carrion eater? Is it better to have covered up incompetency than to have covered up malignancy? Is it better to be apathetic to the truth because it doesn’t advance your agenda or to cover up the truth because you yourself did something wrong?

The answer is no, one is not better than the other. All of it shows a decayed, self-interested elite utterly disconnected and apathetic to not only the needs of the masses but the people who are still loyal to it and work with it.

There is nothing you can do with a system run by people like that except tear it to the ground.

And that is the ultimate takeaway in the quest to figure out who killed Charlie Kirk.

Sorry. I didn’t mean for it to get that long, but there are some things you just can’t short cut.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun an informative post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.