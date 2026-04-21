And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
18h

Agree that TPUSA has turned out to be a bit of a puzzle.

But then, so are most, (if not all), NGO's.

A cynic might speculate that the vast, mind boggling, sums of money that disappear, (usually untraceably), into so many of those organizations could motivate all kinds of antisocial behaviours.

Like colossal fraud, theft, on a gargantuan scale, and yes, murder.

The lure of sufficient lucre can, always has, and probably always will, enable the purchase of “justice”.

Unfortunately, a significant subset of the human race, (regardless of religious or political affiliation), will always perceive that they are 'entitled' to a “fair share” of the trillions of dollars of grift money, just laying around.

A few bodies are just the cost of doing business.

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3 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
20h

Next you’ll say the Gulf of Tonkin was a false flag that cost us 58,000 dead and several times that injured for life. Or that there really weren’t WMDS in Iraq. Can’t you just accept what the government says and be happy?!

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