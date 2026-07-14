And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Mary Cannady's avatar
Mary Cannady
17h

Well said and useful. Thanks! I'm saving this in the queue for a second read.

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Libertarian
17h

Love this one, Lillia! Just wonderfully honest and true.

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