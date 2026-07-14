Have any of you ever been to the Brick Store in Bath, New Hampshire? I have been twice, once during a bus trip in roughly 2009 (I will, for the record, never be old enough to take another bus trip because we spent most of the time in line to go to the bathroom or in gift shops), and once again when a bunch of us just went out and stayed in Lincoln in late 2012 to go photograph leaves, lots of leaves, but lovely leaves. I’m not really being that flippant. Autumn is lovely in Montana, but it’s a feast for the eyes in the Northeast.

At the time I visited, it was billed as the longest continuously operating general store in the US. When I went to find it for this article, I discovered it closed during COVID, likely a casualty of the shutdown, and didn’t reopen until this year, under new management.

Basically, the store’s draw is that it gives you a taste of the past, but just a taste, and a curated one at that. The Brick Store might have been opened in the early 1800s, but it is hardly the same Brick Store. It caught on fire once, there’s that of course, and it had to be repaired. But beyond that its mission has changed. Whereas once it was an actual general store, the place to shop for everyone in the area for all the necessities and a few but limited frivolities, now it is—how to put this kindly—a tourist trap, more niche than necessary.

Where am I going with this?

I had visions of this great article about where we go from here as a nation at 250. We’re kind of clownish as a country, I have to admit. On the one hand, our own personal mad king celebrated with a big $60 million bribe show for himself and his 80th while running around putting a little temporary paint and spackle on DC for everyone else and some kitschy “Great American State Fair” that was about as close to visiting a state fair as going to Paris Paris in Vegas is to getting to France’s capital. That was “Freedom” 250. Yes, the name should make you choke on your coffee, given all we’ve seen in the last year and a half or America at this point more generally.

On the other hand we had America 250, a bunch of civic balderdash with a side of “inclusive” history finished off with benefit concerts.

I kid you not.

Or more specifically . . .

Be sure to pick a cause and give because your 250-year-old government is impoverishing people to support wars overseas and line their donors’ pockets so we need you to take care of your neighbor.

Sadly fitting, I must say.

And that’s why in the end, I was not all that excited about the 250th.

It’s a little like the Brick Store. It’s cool that we got here, I suppose, but America is not what it was. It’s only a taste, a lot more kitschy than truly useful.

I don’t actually mean to suggest that everything is negative. Some things just are. The Brick Store changed with the times to survive, and for the most part it has. People change over the course of their lives to adapt to a world that also changes. And our country has changed.

Some changes have been good. If you had walked into the Brick Store in the 1820s, you would have found a place without much insulation, no A/C, and likely very little in the way of heating. If you wanted something different, you would have had to travel somewhere else. There was no competition really so you paid what they charged. And if you wanted something completely different? The first entity resembling a mail-order company would not come about for another forty years. That’s how those times worked.

The same with the US. Not everything was grand. There was the obvious, in slavery, but women’s rights were limited, or the rights of anyone not white and male and with some means. There were laws, yes, but enforcing them was likely more difficult. In fact, not to put too fine a point on it, but life in general was difficult. Ninety percent of the population worked somewhere in agriculture, a labor intensive occupation that relies on a lot of luck. Child mortality was high as was maternal mortality. People could live a long time, yes, but you also could be killed by things we can cure with a few pills today. Communication was not instantaneous and knowledge could be easily hoarded. Modern America is in many ways a vast improvement over that world.

But some changes have not been positive. We have a lot more centralization, which means a group of people very distant from accountability make decisions that affect all our lives. From the government to business, we have the few rings to rule them all. Federal regulations mean you have to buy expensive DEF fuel for your pickup, and the fact that between the Waltons and the French American family Tar-gey (or Target), we have basically two general stores, all selling pretty much the same things. (We do have a “mail-order” company though, probably the largest ever seen. Bezo’s endeavor would make Sears and Roebuck cry.) We also have a lot more people and few if virtually no ways to “escape” them. For most of us, there’s no more heading out into the great frontier and starting over. In fact, we’ve come to a point when the things we said when we were twelve can be brought up thirty years later because the Internet is forever. There is no escape from others or ourselves.

The real problem? People are the same, just more of them, and a greater mixture of ideologies.

To be honest, I should not really word this as a “problem.” It’s more of a fact of existence. I don’t think people are any more “tribal” than in the beginning or any less or more enlightened. We might be better “educated,” but we’re also far more indoctrinated secularly, so that education isn’t really put to work. Once the country was pretty homogenous in its outlook, particularly among those who voted and wielded power. I think that was what makes the “old days” feel less chaotic, even though there was a good amount of chaos. We also were not all up in each other’s faces on social media and one couldn’t as easily pick out the lies by putting corporate media next to truly independent media, made up of publicly sourced information and independent thinkers that never would have made it through the MSM ranks.

In other words, it’s easy to get around the enforced consensus, but now we just seen the machinery. It’s not like there’s enough of us to throw a wrench in it, well, not meaningfully sized one anyway.

I’ve found that a lot of people live in the past. The “right” has this tendency to still think with a decent muzzleloader and a sense of purpose anyone can wander into a wilderness, physical or technological, and make their fortune. The free market is God, even though the concentration of wealth into the upper 1 percent in such a centralized system makes the concept of a truly free market laughable. But the “left” is also living in the past. They think the culture wars are their ticket to power and righteousness, when in truth we live in a very live and let lie time culturally, probably the best we’ve even been in. Bigotry is always going to exist. You can’t police it all away, nor would you want to, because getting rid of all the outward bigotry would mean losing something else. Instead, the biggest issues affecting the average citizen and degrading their way of life transcend culture issues. And they’re much harder to solve.

And the politics . . . I don’t honestly know that it’s ever been different, really. I don’t think politicians were ever particularly noble, though at least once upon a time they were regular people who had to go back to semi-regular lives. I think if there is something to look back to as an example, that might be it. But the politics used to be somewhat distant from everyday lives, so we could all afford to ignore it. We can still ignore it, but the consequences of our lawmakers’ actions permeate our lives.

On the other hand, I’m not sure it does one any good to fixate. The first great epiphany one has to come to, to understand modern America is just how little power the average person has over the gargantuan system that’s arisen.

The second epiphany is that the worst thing you can do is give the delusion of control validity.

The third epiphany? That even if you don’t really have control, that doesn’t mean you should give up paying attention entirely.

At the moment the only real power the masses have is the power of “I see you, and you’re not fooling me, and although I may have no real power, I do have the power of not playing pretend with you.”

I don’t really consider that cynicism. I consider that awareness.

But if we can give ourselves any gift going forward, it’s to start living by a few principles . . .

Honesty and self-awareness are to be prized above all other qualities.

Work through the noise and understand that in general all information in the media is tainted by narrative control. If you don’t have time to really dig, find people to follow that work in good faith. I’m not saying that you’re going to agree with them. I’m not saying that they won’t have their biases (we all do). I’m not saying that they don’t have their blindspots. I’m not saying you’ll ever want to give up cross checking sources if an issue is really important to you. I’m saying that we should prize those who work in good faith far above those who just feed us what we want to hear.

Stop being triggered by words because words are weapons. There may be some “Cristo-nationalist fascists” and some “Marxist-Islamist-globalists” out there, but they’re nothing compared to the banal malignancy of the establishment and they are in no way ever going to take over the country, whether they want to or not.

No one is automatically siding with anyone if they criticize one group. I’m not supporting the Democrats if I’m criticizing the Republicans and vice versa.

A fact is a fact no matter where it comes from, including the person you really dislike. Facts are funny like that.

Keep an open mind about people and ideologies. Neither communists nor capitalists are “bad people.” They are just people with ideas. The ideas in their purest forms may be flawed, but that doesn’t mean that big-picture-wise, they have nothing to offer. That’s true about most ideologies.

Consistency and nuance are both important.

Most of all, try to understand the system you’re living in, and once you get a clear picture, understand that you must simultaneously balance the knowledge that it doesn’t have to be this way with the fact that it currently is this way.

So what does this all mean for me and what I do here? Honestly, I don’t know. I ask myself that a lot.

I suppose if I’m being brutally honest, like most people I enjoy the dopamine hit of writing something other people enjoy and I like interacting with people and perhaps I even enjoy the sound of my own voice. See, I’m practicing that honesty and self-awareness thing. I don’t have much reach, so I’m not going to change the world with this one little Substack.

But beyond that, if I’m being gentle with myself, I want to be an example of the above and show people that, yes, it is possible to live outside the boxes. Yes, the world might be crazy to the point of bordering on nihilism, but that doesn’t mean we have to give in and come apart ourselves.

And finally we may never actually get where we’re going, or even have a perfect destination in mind, but that doesn’t mean we should stop trying.

In fact, the worst thing we could do is stop trying.

The best video I found over the Fourth was this one from Matthew McConaughey. Why? Because every now and then we need to look on the brighter side of things and not overthink it.

And onward we go.

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