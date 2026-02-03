Riding the currents of public opinion these days is a tough job . . .

English is a funny language. Let’s take two words: disinterested and uninterested. Disinterested means you have no dog in the fight. It doesn’t mean you don’t know what’s going on. It doesn’t mean you don’t call balls and strikes. It’s just that you have decided the outcome, it is not going to affect whatever you value in any significant way.

Uninterested means you are to some degree apathetic toward the subject. It doesn’t mean the issue doesn’t affect you. It could affect you greatly and you still not care.

Now hang on to those two words.

The term red pilled comes, as you probably know, from The Matrix. Neo is given the choice between the blue pill, which will allow him to continue to live inside the Matrix. Or he can have the red pill, which will wake him up, pulling him physically outside the Matrix and in the end allowing him to manipulate the Matrix.

Red pilled used to simply mean “seeing reality,” warts and all. But over the last ten years or so, it’s come to be associated with the “right” or the “red.” In other words, those on the “right” saw the reality, while those on the “left” lived in a matrix.

That’s not really true now, if it ever was. Today, rather than a matrix and a reality, the blue pilled and the red pilled simply live in two separate, competing matrixes.

In other words, rather than seeing reality, the “red pilled” are simply opting for another silo that distorts reality, just in a more right-leaning way.

Why? Well, because both matrixes are far more comfortable than living in the bowels of the earth and living on gloop.

But some of us want to know the reality, or at least attempt, as well as we can, to come to a close approximation of it.

And that’s where black pilled comes in.

Just as red pilled evolved, so has black pilled, being claimed by people who have given up on the two party system and “politics” as usual, who have become “disinterested” in whether team red or team blue holds the grand baton of power.

And waging war on it, Bongino is, because they really do need you caught up in a matrix (though they don’t care which one).

Shipwreck’s answer?

Too many years of watching this, I can’t summon up that level of emotion. I also don’t believe 2024 was the last chance. I think that things can always be made better. I’m not a nihilist in the way that someone who understands they have a very serious, potentially fatal illness isn’t a nihilist if they make a will and knock a few things off their bucket list while keeping an eye out for something to help.

We’re also not nihilists for recognizing that the ship is sinking and rearranging deck chairs, moving them left and right, isn’t going to save it.

No, the black pilled are the people who have had enough of the parties and are sick of hearing “but the election.”

Every black-pilled person has a “Charlie Kirk moment,” or maybe moments, where the game becomes oh so very clear.

Now, the teams do have differences.

If your one issue is abortion rights, you vote for the Democrats. If it’s ID and in-person voting, you vote for Republicans. If you think that insurance should be forced to cover “gender affirming care” and minors should have access to it, vote for Democrats. If you think that affirmative action has held white men down and you want it abolished, you vote for Republicans. If you want a more robust social welfare net, you vote for Democrats. If you want looser regulations on businesses, you vote for Republicans.

Now, I know to many people, those issues are precious and something worth making a choice for. Those issues make them “interested” parties, rather than disinterested parties.

But many of us see those issues as distractions. Don’t get me wrong. If we lived in an actual functioning democracy, those issues would be important, and it’s not that maybe they are important if you’ve accepted that this is the best we get. In other words, if you’re the true nihilist, and you’re fine fighting over at which point life is valuable: when it’s in the womb or when it’s struggling to get medical care.

However, if like many of us, you see the foundation of the house crumbling away while people are arguing over whether to put up the blue valance or the red curtain, welcome to the black pilled.

The following are foundational issues . . .

censorship

surveillance apparatus

corruption

lack of transparency

the country being run for the benefit of a select few who don’t give a shit who you vote for because they own them all

These are also the same issues that no one on team blue or team red will every make a meaningful attempt to touch, and if they do, well, they either have frustrating careers or they do not last long.

In other words, neither party will ever make the big tech platforms common carriers. Neither of them will reverse the Patriot Act, nor will they reform the CIA and the FBI. They will never reform campaign finance or begin the process of amending the Constitution to term limit congress critters. They will never enforce government transparency nor will they make creating third parties easier to give people more choice.

Why? All these things are control mechanisms that leave in place an entrenched de facto ruling class, a parasitic aristocracy.

For those interested in establishing an actual democracy, party politics is the distraction. It gives the illusion of choice without actually giving meaningful choice. As the famous saying goes (attributed to Mark Twain but without evidence), if voting made a difference, they’d make it illegal. The worst monopolies in our country are the Democrat and Republican Party. They box out third parties and third party candidates. They’ve made sure no one who actually can create change will gain traction and the people only have the illusion of choice and voice.

The best you’ll do is someone to either (A) manage the sinking of the ship a little better or (B) play you jaunty tune as the ship goes down.

So what are the side effects of being “black pilled”?

Well, exhaustion, for one.

You will experience exhaustion with people who totally miss the point.

Let’s be clear: the greatest injustices in this country are shared by people regardless of race. We protect the civil rights of people not to be harassed for “their papers” because we don’t want to be harassed for ours. If you’re playing the “who’s the bigger victim” game, you’re lost in the matrix and you’re helping to keep it going.

So help me out here. Who was in charge of the border seven or eight years ago? I can’t think of his name right now. Ronald, Donald, Hump, Trump, something like that.

And, yes, in 2016, the ACLU, Detention Watch Center, and National Immigrant Justice Center teamed up to produce this report . . .

Remind me, who had been in office for eight years in 2016? His name was a bit weird, something like the sound a chicken makes followed by an Irish surname . . . O’Hara, O’Mara, O’Bama, something like that.

So, yes, people were paying attention. Jessica Tarlov might not have been because Jessica Tarlov is a political hack, just like Greg Gutfeld has turned into, but people were paying attention.

The reason the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti (along with Ashli Babbitt) are more disturbing and worth addressing are because of both who killed them and the reaction. Greg Gutfeld claimed to be a libertarian of a sort, so I find it frightening that I have to explain this, but then so many libertarians have turned out to be “Righties” in disguise that I’m actually surprised when one holds to his or her principles.

The reason we are more disturbed by the death of Renee Good and Alex Pretti is that—and a libertarian should understand this—both were done by those representing the state with state sanctioning. Talk about warnings, if he wants warnings. There are big red flashing ones here, ones a libertarian should pay attention to.

No one is defending the murderers in any of those other cases. It goes without question that what they did was unconscionable, and, yes, people should be angry that they were only here because they circumvented the law and they were given permission to by a party so desperate for power that they would not monitor who was coming in.

But the other party is so desperate for power that they are listing off the names of women as if that’s justification for allowing a police state to get its foot in the door.

I’m not sure where that leaves the rest of us. And it’s not that I think these people are necessarily dishonest. Even political hacks may wholly believe in their causes. But they are so caught up in their own little matrixes that they’re helping to perpetuate a system that will eventually come after them.

“Black pilling” opens your eyes to the fact that the state is not your friend, ever, no matter who controls it.

As an ideal, the state is there to settle disputes amongst people, act as a check against the powerful, and make it possible for even the least wealthy with the least amount of clout to live decent lives and have access to opportunities.

We do not have anything close to the ideal.

In America, the state is a control mechanism. It protects the powerful from the masses, while being protected by the delusion that it works by the will of the people.

If you’re not laughing right now, you’ve not been paying attention.

The reason I find the protesting in Minneapolis absolutely unconcerning is the same reason I found J6 unconcerning. There is absolutely nothing these people can do that is even remotely as damaging and dangerous as the state can do. It’s not possible.

The state is always the greatest potential enemy. Nothing else comes remotely close.

And it’s not that I’m for anarchy, but I am for always keeping at the front of our minds that the state is a necessary evil.

But necessary evils are by definition evil. They bear constant watching and constant scrutiny and constant pushback.

So how do we get out of this?

I agree with MTG and Shipwreck (if you watch the video above), that if there is a peaceful way out, it does come by refusing to “support the political industrial complex”; in other words, don’t play the game.

Understand that parties demand conformity, not unity. They are not truly interested in what you think. They have no real intention on carrying through with what you want unless it benefits them. They are only interested in making sure you fall in line, because that way, they are not accountable, and they have a couple handy little armies to duke it out while they’re serving their real masters.

Understand that other people on the ground, regardless of ideology, are not your enemy. Communists, anarchists, capitalists, liberals, conservatives, libertarians, populists, nationalists, those who believe in epistocracy or liberal republicanism . . . all of these people are working in good faith. They see problems. They probably see the same problems you do. They want to fix them, just like you do. They have their ideas about how to do it. Will those ideas stand up in the face of reality? Probably not in their purest forms, but—and this is important—a mix of ideas tested against each other might.

Hence the division. Unity of purpose that cuts across ideologies is the greatest enemy of this system.

But that is the big picture. More immediately, being black pilled means you know, you’re always being manipulated, even with the truth. In other words, you’ll sound like a raging conspiracy nut. But that’s okay. Just because you’re paranoid does not mean they are not in fact out to get you.

Finally, being black pilled is a reminder to “get a life.” The ship is sinking. It’s sinking no matter what we do.

So laugh, love, and enjoy.

And tell me how to win at Klondike without writing a whole new set of rules.

My mother is funny. She has many levels of “winning” at Klondike. There is, of course, the outright win, playing by Hoyle’s rules. (That almost never happens.) Then of course there’s the win that involves going to flipping cards over one at a time (rather than three at a time). And finally, as a last resort, she allows herself to randomly begin pulling facedown cards from the stack.

Hey, I don’t blame her. Makes the games last longer.

