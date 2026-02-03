And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

I'd add complete fiscal irresponsibility to your list. Neither party gives a damn anymore about spending ourselves into bankruptcy (or insolvency, or whatever term for a bad reckoning you choose).

As to Klondike rules, sounds like your mother figured out something that works for her, no point arguing about Hoyle.

I disagree with MTG on her suggestion to refuse supporting the Political Industrial Complex. Even if you refuse to vote, someone is going to win the election. If 99% of the electorate doesn't vote, the remaining 1% will decide the winner.

So I have a plan: Whichever party controls the presidency, I'm voting for the opposite party for the House / Senate.

I want divided government.

I want gridlock.

I want bills vetoed.

I want fighting, backstabbing, stalemates, standstills and impasses.

From what I've seen in my six + decades in this world, whenever one party controls the presidency and both the House and the Senate, I lose more freedoms and liberty than when there's been a divided government.

I can't fix the system but I can throw a wrench in the gears, put sugar in their gas tank, and let the air out of their tires.

