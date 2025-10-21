And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Douglas's avatar
Debra Douglas
Oct 21

Really great story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pi Guy's avatar
Pi Guy
Oct 21

"(...in which we discuss what it would actually take to get pulled over and decide we don’t want to know)"

We Murylanders boast proudly that, with the possible exception of Italians, there are no worse drivers anywhere in the world.

MD State Trooper: "78 on that 7% grade? Meh, he can use the pull off it gets bad."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture