We got there, but not without some “adventures” right out of the gate.

So this is how my trip started off.

Three days before leaving, my sister texts this . . .

So I call and talk to Mom and discover my sister is actually understating the situation.

My mother categorically refuses to go.

And then she emphatically says she can remain at home, alone, by herself.

So my mother is emphatically and categorically and unequivocally making her mind up.

Me?

Now this is the same woman that less than a month before was waking up in the middle of the night having panic attacks. She couldn’t cook for herself because she was convinced that if she tried to open the refrigerator door, she would fall over. Oh, and she had stopped getting dressed, opting to remain in her nightgown, because what was the point? She was in her final days.

You can laugh. I wasn’t laughing then, but you can laugh. I mean no disrespect to my mother. She is not an unserious woman nor a drama queen. She’s just entered a particular phase of her life.

So what to do about this?

My mom is not an itty-bitty thing. None of us Sartain-Gajewski women are itty-bitty things. So wrestling her in the car to take her to respite care wasn’t an option, which really only left us with two others: we leave her at home alone or someone stays home.

I ask my sister, “What do we do?” I was looking forward to the trip, even though there were other things on the horizon to derail it (we’ll get there). I was looking forward to having my rapidly growing-up niece and my sister along, both who also love the beach (more than I do, truth be told), even if I couldn’t get my mother to go along. I didn’t want to be selfish, but I felt selfish.

And she says, “Honestly, she’s better. She’s getting her own food. She’s not waking me up in the night. Her anxiety seems under control.”

About that . . .

I ask trepidatiously, “Have you told her about the sertraline?”

“Yes,” my sister says.

“And she took that how?”

“With an ‘Oh, okay. Maybe that’s why I feel better,’” my sister says, deadpan.

Back story: in a world with a lot of evils, such as my mother getting to the point where she slowly kills herself because she won’t drink water because she’s too panicked to go to the bathroom, dosing her coffee with her own prescription of Zoloft (making that clear for legal reasons) seemed justified in an attempt to get her to a place where she could function.

She wouldn’t take it on her own because she didn’t want to be, in her words, a “druggie.”

As I said, she was and is a very smart woman. We’re just in a certain phase of her life.

Whether that makes us horrid daughters or good daughters or just daughters, I don’t care. She’s actually getting dressed. Big win.

And she wasn’t upset about it. Bigger win. She just asks my sister which pill it is so she can make sure she takes it herself.

So long story short, on Monday night, my long suffering better half rigs my mother and sister’s house up with cameras so if we can’t get ahold of Mom, we can check to see where she’s at and if she’s fallen. In a pinch, they have sound, so if we need to, we can talk to her (not well, but we can). My husband’s niece was already coming over to look after my sister’s zoo, so she can check on Mom at night. Lorna has friends that will stop by. Lorna gets last minute plane tickets so she and the Bear can fly down and only be gone a week.

Problem solved, even though I’m disappointed because I did want a trip with my mother and because I’m still not past . . .

But on Wednesday morning, the other half and I set off with a pickup bed full of our own luggage, my sister’s luggage (so she and the Bear can just do small carry-ons), stuff from my parental in-laws, who are also flying down with my brother-in-law and his wife, and a couple coolers, because plans have been made to go deep-sea fishing.

Now the other hiccup on the horizon is this guy and his gestating little sister.

It’s been a bad year for the Outer Banks and storms. Hurricane Erin hit there in August and made a chunk of houses uninhabitable while putting a few in the ocean. You see, the Outer Banks are less islands, especially on the southern half, and more sandbars out in the ocean. And people built on them, because people like the ocean and people will build anywhere they can get a house to stand. And they’ll go anywhere they can lay down a road. In this case, they literally laid down roads and built houses on shifting sand, despite the biblical warnings not to.

So on Thursday evening, somewhere in Illinois, we get a call from the deep-sea fishing charter.

“I wouldn’t come at all,” he says.

“Well, that’s a complication, since we’re already on our way,” says the other half.

“If you make it on the island and they don’t evacuate, you could get stuck here,” he says.

We’ve done that once before, which is why our deposit was still sitting with that self-same charter company, from 2022. And, no, we don’t go to the Outer Banks that often. In fact, I’m starting to worry they’ll think it’s us bringing the storms.

So what to do about this now, somewhere in Indiana? I call the people my sister insured the trip with. The trip only has to be “interrupted” to get the house money back. Okay, good news.

Eric calls his brother, the one flying in with Eric’s parents to Norfolk. We had warned them about this shortly after we booked the house. His brother just says, “We’ll just stay north if we can’t get on the island. There’s plenty to see.” And he’s not lying. There is a lot to see in that area, especially if you’re from twelve miles past nowhere in Montana.

Eric and I had already planned a “detour” up north to Gettysburg. So we decide, we’ll just stay way up north if everything goes awry.

Only problem now was little sister and the niece, to which little sister says, “We’ll just go visit Nana [a cousin] in Tennessee or stay home and use the tickets to do something else.”

So everyone has their plans B and C, and we all just keep on our paths.

Here is where I interject about why I think climate change scientists are full of s—t. They can tell you what will happen in fifty years if Bessie the bovine queen of the herd in Beach, North Dakota, farts one too many times. But get them to tell you if a couple of storms are going to ruin your vacation in three days time . . . you’re S.O.L.

They just don’t know. It could do this, or this, or this. They’re just befuddled, bemused, and be-whatever.

But trust them on the climate change.

So over the next few days, between Thursday and when we check in on Sunday night, we all watch the the weather, learning a lot more about ocean meteorology than we wanted to. But in the meantime, Gettysburg . . .

I told my husband that had I made it to New England before I decided he was the one, our lives would have turned out differently, as in I would have gone to New England. And that’s not to say I dislike Montana one little bit. A person can breathe here, and in fifteen minutes, in even the largest city, you’re out away from people. That’s important to me.

But if there’s a place my spirit feels at home, it’s New England. My sister loves the ocean. I love places weighed down by time, and New England is very much that.

I’m not a Civil War buff, or an any war buff, but I’ve always wanted to see Gettysburg for some reason. So we arrived late (after my other half in a blue-black 350 Ford Superduty with Montana plates gets passed by a Maryland State Trooper while we fling ourselves around turns in the mountains like he does at home—that was a surreal moment, in which we discuss what it would actually take to get pulled over and decide we don’t want to know).

The next morning, we go to the battlefield.

I’ll be the first person to tell you that there’s nothing particularly impressive about a battlefield. I live fifty miles where the narcissist and all around psychopath George Armstrong Custer made his infamous last stand. I’ve been. The only thing I thought was, “Wow, either the Indians were very good at hiding or Custer was dumber than I thought.” They do a reenactment sometime in June or July. I should attend sometime just to find out their answer to that question.

And Gettysburg is really no different, except that they have a museum and a cyclorama and a half-hour film (narrated by Morgan Freeman, which makes it worthwhile right there). A very sweet white-haired southern lady gave Eric and I tickets. Apparently their church group had come up but a few people had gotten sick, so she was dedicating herself to making sure their money didn’t go to waste.

Once you see the movie and experience the cyclorama, and you see what these young men charged across straight into cannon fire and gun fire . . .

A panorama, which is why it looks funny. The fence line should be straight.

Both these courtesy of my other half who knows how to use the photo function on his phone much better than I do

You get a new appreciation of people and wars from that era. I think we’d be a lot more careful about the fights we pick if we couldn’t just run around dumping bombs on people’s heads.

That thought becomes especially pointed when one walks around the ridge and memorial while watching others who’ve come to do the same.

I’ll just say the world has changed and I found it slightly unnerving to see in one moment where we came from and where we are. From young men charging down cannon fire to young men who can’t bother themselves to put on decent fitting clothing. From an army that walked hundreds of miles to a group of people who will circle a parking lot ten times to get the closest space . . . to the gym.

Oh, I’m not exempt. Eric and I got lost on the Gettysburg Battlefield. Okay, accurately, we got lost touring the soldiers’ memorial. Okay, even more accurately, we took a different trail, and I—me—got us turned around. So I’m including myself in this indictment. I’d have set out for the Pacific from New York and ended up in Nova Scotia.

Our two mile walk turned into a very long trek in which, the next morning, we found that we had crossed practically the whole ridge above the battlefield and ended up nearly back at our hotel.

Not one of my prouder moments, but I suffered adequately for it with sore feet and Eric got dessert at TGIF, so all was good.

And I have a story, about how no one should let me navigate.

After Gettysburg, it was time to head south, and here is where I use up my luck allotment for the next decade. Humberto and Imelda turned and headed east. Apparently they got lost too, which was good for us.

We had a couple gloomy days, Eric and his family didn’t get to go fishing because the swells were too high, but other than that, it was a gorgeous time to just sit and watch the ocean, and finally the storm moved far enough out that the beach was safe.

We ate a lot of great food, and I got to turn fifty with a story to tell.

On Sunday morning, we headed home. Whereas everyone else flew, we were driving, so we decided to take a slightly different route back. We passed by the exit in Tennessee where we used to get off the interstate to visit my grandmother and, after she was gone, the relatives that remained.

It’s changed so much. They’ve paved over the farmland and the little farms to build gas stations and hotels and fast food restaurants. I’m not too proud to say I was properly depressed for most of the day. The homogenization of America . . . it’s actually not as bad out here in the Midwest.

Now there are some benefits. Every exit back east has a McDonald’s it seems, which is good for my hubby, who is addicted to their tea. But you hit a certain part of the country, and if you see one, you better stop because the next one isn’t for a hundred miles or better.

On the other hand, things change so much that a place becomes virtually unrecognizable after ten years. Out here, they don’t change that rapidly. You can go back to a town decades later and still recognize it.

Our last great (mis)adventure was getting lost trying to leave the Volunteer State.

Little tip for you young ones out there, if any of you read this, GPS’s are only as useful as your intelligence makes them. You need to still travel with a map and common sense. We had the map. In Clarksville, we lost the common sense.

Eric has a Ford, and we did not know until we were on the road that the GPS in the new Fords become utterly useless after your “subscription” runs out.

So we renewed the subscription, with much grumbling, and here is what we found out.

Ford “responsive” GPS with “real-time traffic” for one month: $8

Fuel wasted as Ford “responsive” GPS with “real-time traffic” changes its mind constantly about the best route to avoid an accident up ahead: $80

Memory of getting lost in Clarksville, Tennessee, as the rain is pouring down and evening is creeping in as we tour the residential areas and find out the girl running the cash register at the Mickey D’s didn’t even know where the interstate is: priceless

Of course, I called my sister and bemoaned the fact that we had trouble “escaping” Tennessee, and she said, “Well, why didn’t you just take 41 north? It would have gotten you back on the interstate?”

She knew that. The girl at the Mickey D’s didn’t know that.

That’s not untrue, by the way, though good luck finding 41 in the middle of town.

But . . . “How do you even know that?”

One word answer: “Rodeoing.”

All roads lead to Clarksville, somehow.

We made it home. We had fun. And I’ve learned the true of cost of growing older in our rapidly homogenizing world.

But there’s still enough to make you sigh and make you smile and make you feel grateful to be alive.

Just, you know, pack a lunch if you decide to go with me to the Gettysburg Battlefield.

Because I’ll probably get us lost.

So Mom did fine. Not to leave you hanging with that one. I think it was a bit of a boost to her ego. I missed her on the trip, but she seemed in better spirits knowing she could be home by herself.

I found out my husband and I can be alone, generally just listening to the radio and commenting now and then on things along the way, with a little reminiscing, and not go out of our minds. I don’t know what he’d tell you, but I’ll tell you I think I choose well for a partner. The true test of any relationship, including the one with yourself, is the ability to still be comfortable in silence.