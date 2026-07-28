And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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ric leczel's avatar
ric leczel
3h

meanwhile, back at the ranch, Fauci diaries are ignored by the msm and fret about cameras when they created Covid in a lab

nothing to see there

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