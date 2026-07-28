I’ve been seeing things randomly about “Flock” cameras online, and because I’m tired of wars and fedslop and politicians saying stupid things, I thought, “Hey, I’m curious. What’s the deal with this?”

Oh, and especially this . . .

And these stickers . . .

What the Flock is going on here?

Where did Flock cameras come from?

Like all really bad ideas, the Flock camera started somewhere reasonable and completely relatable.

This right here, as much as it exists, is the American dream: see a problem, solve a problem, make money by selling the same solution on.

We have a problem catching people committing minor crimes. I’ve had the same experience with cars being hit out front of my house or vandalized, and the cops’ asking, “Did you see who did it?” (To which my answer was, “If I did, this would be a whole different conversation.”) I get it.

And the idea had stopped there, meaning a localized system to catch license plate numbers in neighborhoods, I think we would have been fine.

But it didn’t stop there.

And it was never meant to. This is America. If you build a better mousetrap, you go for the gold, literally. Again, nothing evil. Nothing to condemn. They built a great product at a reasonable price and scaled upward.

From an article, written in November 2019 on the Georgia Tech website . . .

“Within 60 days, our cameras helped make an arrest by helping the police obtain the actionable evidence they needed to find the perpetrator,” Langley remembers. “So Matt and I thought, ‘What if we spend more than a couple of weeks on this project — how big can we go?’” . . . As they look to the future, Langley sees partnerships popping up in even more cities and states, as well as facilitating larger deployments with municipalities around the U.S. As police departments begin using Flock Safety, they can partner with the public to purchase their own cameras and help expand the coverage area. “Flock Safety wouldn’t work nearly as well as it does if it was solely consumer or solely police,” says Langley. “Law enforcement is a challenging industry, and Flock Safety is a force multiplier that helps municipalities do their job better by streamlining the resources they use. In our experience, the safest scenario is a 50/50 split between police and citizens installing and using our cameras. The more we work together, the stronger we are.”

Honestly, I attribute nothing malignant to Langley or his companions. If you have not yet caught a glimpse of “the machine,” this sounds like a good idea. Who doesn’t want to “solve crimes,” especially annoying little ones? Who does not want to make money?

Principles don’t buy palaces.

Nor do they get investors to come flocking to your doorstep (accidental pun).

Besides these were kids. At fifty, I can predict exactly what’s coming, but if I had invented something like that in my early twenties that I was invited to take a dive into the taxpayer pool of money for

And that’s all I’d have been worried about.

It’s not the tool; it’s how it’s used.

So Flock went national, and that was when people started to notice a few problems. I mean, you’re putting cameras everywhere so basically you can track people with a few keystrokes. The outcome was predictable as the sunrise.

Some were just police behaving badly . . .

He was tracking his mistress, her boyfriend(s?), and his wife.

And it seems he held down a job too.

One has to somewhat admire his dedication.

There are plenty of these stories.

On the other hand, it allowed police to also be lazy.

So now we’re supposed to get our own competing cameras so that we can prove our innocence? Over a $25 package?

The good news was that after events like this, municipalities began to rethink their use of the Flock cameras. Take Colorado, where the previous example comes from.

And the state was trying to regulate the use of the cameras and how the data could be shared.

So how did this all turn out, as these videos are from late last year and early this year?

Well, you’ll be in suspense for a bit because that’s the real kicker of the story.

But the biggest problem with Flock cameras is not misuse at the local level. (When is it ever?) Let’s move now to California.

The headline is the tip of the iceberg, your classic “don’t trust AI” mistake.

In a two-month stretch last year, Flock Safety's automated license plate cameras across Los Angeles fired 161 urgent alerts warning officers that stolen vehicles had just passed. Officers responded exactly as trained — calling for backup, requesting air support, summoning a supervisor, and ordering drivers out of their vehicles at what the LAPD calls a high-risk stop. In every one of those 161 cases, subsequent investigations confirmed the car was not stolen. One in three alerts the system issued during that review period was wrong.

To put it bluntly, a program was given the directive of catching license plate numbers that were on lists of “stolen vehicles.” No one cleaned up that list of “stolen vehicles” so innocent people were being pulled over and harassed while the cops themselves were put in danger.

That was human error all around because GIGO applies (garbage in, garbage out).

What the LAPD's departure exposes is something more structural than a false-positive rate or a contract dispute. When a city contracts with a private surveillance company like Flock Safety, it does not simply buy cameras — it outsources its data to a vendor whose servers operate outside the reach of local sanctuary policies.

Now the focus on the “left” when it comes to Flock cameras is how they can be abused by ICE, which is why this is a discussion about “sanctuary” policies. I suppose if that’s what it takes to make these fake liberals actually live up to their liberal ideals, I’ll take it.

But regardless of whether or not you share the concerns about ICE, we can look at what happened and generalize to other situations you might be more concerned about.

Does Flock Safety Share Data With ICE? The Structural Answer Is: It Can Flock Safety has maintained for years that it does not work directly with ICE or the Department of Homeland Security, and that local agencies control federal access. The company’s own blog post on ICE data sharing states that ICE has no direct access to Flock cameras or data, and that the company has introduced a series of safeguards: immigration and reproductive care search filters, a toggle that allows local agencies to disable all federal sharing with a single click in admin settings, and post-login disclaimers aligned with state-level sanctuary laws.

Sounds good, right? I know, I can hear you laughing right now because I am.

A switch, a little check box, “opting out,” “safeguards.” These are all meaningless words in the world of centralized computing and distant accountability.

The documented record tells a more complicated story. California law explicitly prohibits sharing ALPR data with federal and out-of-state agencies under Civil Code Section 1798.90.55. That prohibition did not prevent the San Francisco Police Department's Flock database from being searched by out-of-state agencies more than 1.6 million times between August 2024 and February 2025, including at least 19 searches marked as ICE-related, according to an investigation by the San Francisco Standard published September 8, 2025. In Ventura County, the Sheriff's Office disabled Flock's "National Lookup" feature in June 2023 to comply with California law — and a vendor-side configuration error silently re-enabled a nationwide query feature, resulting in more than 364,000 unauthorized accesses between February and March 2025 before the county discovered the breach. The neighboring Oxnard Police Department suspended its own Flock cameras after a separate audit found the same nationwide query had been re-enabled without the department's knowledge, despite its settings being configured to "California only." In Mountain View, more than 250 agencies that had never signed data-sharing agreements with the city ran roughly 600,000 queries of its Flock cameras in a single year after a nationwide-sharing toggle was activated without the city's knowledge, according to Police Chief Mike Canfield's disclosure in January 2026. In Dayton, Ohio, an audit found Flock data had been searched more than 7,100 times for immigration enforcement purposes — directly violating the city's own policy — and officials, unable to immediately remove the cameras due to contract complications, covered all 72 with trash bags while seeking a contract exit.

And here we see the problem. Flock can say it’s limiting access. Flock can say you can toggle off the national sharing feature. States can pass laws, but really who’s going to enforce them? Who makes sure the company is doing what it says it’s doing and/or following the laws?

And that is how we find ourselves in a strange world where both the “left” and the “right” have found something to agree on: Flock has to go, because a surveillance state, which is what is being built here, is decidedly antithetical to American-ness and the Constitution.

The Mosaic Theory

In the mid 2010s, a man named Timothy Carpenter had been arrested for a string of armed robberies. Part of the evidence against him was 127 days of cell phone location data acquired from the carrier without a warrant. A warrant requires probable cause. Instead, under the Stored Communications Act of 1986, the local police got a court order for his location data based on “specific and articulable facts.” In short, a man had been arrested for another crime and gave the police Carpenter’s name along with the names of several others.

Basically, the theory was that the cellphone carrier owned the data, not Carpenter, and so the police didn’t have to show “probable cause.” They just has to show enough suspicion to get the carrier to hand over the data.

In 2018, the case made it all the way to the Supreme Court that ruled five to four that accessing more than seven days of location data does indeed require a warrant because tracking data is different than third-party business records.

And out of this was born the “mosaic theory.”

If enough data points can be put together to track a person’s activity over an extended period of time, that is a violation of their right to privacy and requires a warrant, even though each data point on its own doesn’t paint a complete enough picture.

This was further reinforced when, in 2020, Baltimore ran a pilot program called AIR (Aerial Investigation Research). In this program a plane flew for forty hours a week over the city, photographing 90 percent of the Baltimore, allowing the police to retroactively track any person or car’s movement across the city for the duration of 45 days, the amount of time the images were supposedly stored for.

A group called Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle sued the Baltimore Police Department just eight days after the contract was signed and even before the airplanes were flying.

They won at the circuit court level, with the ruling declaring that the program amounted to putting an “ankle bracelet” on every person in Baltimore.

The case never proceeded to the Supreme Court because by the time ruling came down, the pilot program was over and Baltimore PD decided not to go further.

And that brings us to today and the Flock cameras.

[Lee] Schmidt, a Navy veteran who lives in Norfolk, doesn’t want the city documenting his trips to his daughters’ schools or to the shooting range. [Crystal] Arrington lives in Portsmouth and visits patients in Norfolk as a home health care worker, and is worried for her patients’ privacy as well. They both cited potential data breaches as another cause for concern. The suit also listed an example of abuse of the system, when a Kansas police chief used Flock to track his ex-girlfriend.

Actually, I have a feeling at this point, they would have a lot of cases to choose from.

In another article from NBC News, Schmidt describes the extent of the surveillance.

Lee Schmidt, a retired veteran, wanted to know more about the license plate cameras tracking him in Norfolk, Virginia, where he lives. So he sued with a co-plaintiff and a legal nonprofit and got an answer: 176 cameras across the city logged his location 526 times between Feb. 19 and July 2, according to a Monday court filing. That’s about four times per day. “It’s a crazy high number. It was shocking,” Schmidt told NBC News. “The creepiness level just went straight up.”

The case lost on summary judgment. However, Schmidt and Arrington appealed to the Fourth Circuit, and the ACLU, ACLU of Virginia, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the Cato Institute have all filed amicus briefs on the plaintiffs’ behalf.

A recent decision by SCOTUS in another case suggests they may actually succeed. In Chatrie vs. United States, the police used geofencing data and Google location data to solve a bank robbery from 2019. While the Fourth Circuit ruled for the government, the Supreme Court found six to three that in order to use the evidence from the geofencing, the state had to demonstrate probable cause. They couldn’t just do a blanket search, no matter how big or small the window of time was.

How this helps with the Schmidt case is that it doesn’t matter that there are gaps in time and that the city is just capturing license plates. By having the Flock cameras, they are effectively have the capacity and are tracking people without a warrant, as Lee Schmidt demonstrated.

“Trust me, bro”: we’ll fix this with regulation, said no one who was paying attention ever.

The funniest element I came across during this whole Flock discussion was this . . .

Cam Higby is the young TPUSA 2.0 right, by which I mean the following: they never quite understood why Charlie Kirk was popular. Charlie Kirk was popular because he listened and he communicated. Now he only really did those because he was a true believer in an ideology and he wanted to spread the ideology. He was an “evangelist,” as someone quite accurately pointed out to me. But his evangelism was clever. The people who have tried to take his place, not so much. They use the tactics that I would have typically ascribed to the “left,” meaning shaming people or scaring them. No conversations here. If you don’t do what we say you should do, you’re just dumb and deluded and you bought into “leftist” propaganda.

It couldn’t be that the same people who got their backs up about lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates and were the first to call out the whole BS about the wet market might look at a bunch of cameras following their every move and come to the same conclusion as the “left” but for a different reason.

Nope, not that. It all has to be a conspiracy theory that these things could be wildly misused, even they have in fact been wildly misused.

On the other hand, the problem Flock cameras came about to solve remains.

So can we find a sweet spot? Can we regulate our way out of this?

To answer that, we have to step back to the examples we talked about above.

An audit by the NYU Policing Project found that the Baltimore PD had kept the data from the AIR pilot project longer than the 45 days that the guidelines stated, and did not delete any significant amount of it until mid-February 2021. Even then they retained close to 15 percent, which they claimed was related to open cases. In other words, they broke their own rules immediately out of the gate.

The legislation proposed by Colorado lawmakers to regulate the use and Flock cameras and the data therefrom failed.

Denver, Colorado, got rid of their Flock cameras, only to replace them with Axon cameras, a competitor to Flock that once partnered with it.

So the only real hope at this point is the Supreme Court, but what will their answer be? That such cameras can’t be put up in the first place or, more likely, that such cameras can exist but with adequate “safeguards”?

Flock started out as ALPRs (automatic license plate readers). They were static cameras focused on the height of the license plate on a vehicle. They have since moved on to cameras that can move and track, and in their latest development?

He sounds so excited.

Me?

All I can say is, if SCOTUS doesn’t step in, and even if they do, the De-Flockers are going to have to get a lot more creative.

I know why I don’t do one of these but every two or three weeks. I’ve got Claude and fact fatigue.

In case you’re interested, I used Claude to do the research. Here is our conversation because I couldn’t put everything I found in to the piece above. Don’t judge me. I go off on tangents.

If you’re looking for a good summation, I like James Li. He hits everything I hit but the court cases; however, he goes a little further into the idea of a surveillance state and what, for example, the Chinese get in return that we don’t get. (He makes good point, though I don’t want to live in China and I think we should just get rid of the cameras. I suspect he’s in the same place.)

So now you know everything I do about Flock cameras, and, more importantly, you’re in on the memes.

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