I have seen a square photo of my other half doing just that off a dirt ramp. It’s a wonder we made it to adulthood.

And . . .

By the end of this post, that will make sense.

And away we go . . .

In animal news this week . . .

I think this is unfair. They don’t know. The man might have been doing the hawk a favor.

The hawk might have gotten done reading a Friday post and needed a Buzz ball. I know I definitely need something stronger than water when I get done writing one.

And now for the bad news . . .

A study published February 11 in the journal Science Advances undermines the long-held assumption that major earthquakes follow predictable cycles. Instead, the findings show that these quakes occur over irregular intervals, arriving in bursts and disappearing in long lulls. “The ‘overdue’ myth is just that—a myth,” lead author Zakaria Ghazoui-Schaus, a paleoseismologist with the British Antarctic Survey, said in a statement. “Our research shows that major earthquakes are just as random and unpredictable as smaller ones. The science is blunt: major quakes don’t run to a timetable.”

Wait, California isn’t going to fall off into the Pacific anytime soon?

In other “climate news” . . .

For decades, the story of coastal risk has been dominated by climate change and rising seas. But a major new global study suggests that, for hundreds of millions of people living on river deltas – including those in cities such as New Orleans and Bangkok – an even more immediate threat is unfolding beneath their feet. Across much of the world, the land is sinking – and in many places, it’s sinking faster than the ocean is rising.

Speaking of California . . .

Instead of tips, his restaurant adds a 20% service fee to the bill. It takes the guesswork and luck out of the equation, Davis said, and helps to stabilize wages across dining rooms and kitchens — where servers often receive tips but cooks and dishwashers do not — and helps offset the cost of healthcare benefits offered to full-time employees.

Well, I mean, he could just raise his prices 20 percent and do the same thing, but I don’t see the big deal.

The acclaimed chef, who worked in restaurants and cocktail bars across the Bay Area and wine country before opening the Oakland soul food eatery Burdell, points out on customers’ receipts that tipping culture in the United States has a racist history — rooted in underpaid service jobs relegated to formerly enslaved Black workers.

Ah, there it is.

Only here on And So It Goes can you learn that only ex-slaves worked in the service professions post Civil War.

Excuse me while I go take some ibuprofen for the headache that’s forming.

The luck of the . . . English? Meet Sophie Downing . . .

The 29-year-old had set out to buy a matcha latte from her local cafe with a £10 gift card. When she was handed her receipt at 200 Degrees in Nottingham, it showed she had a remaining balance of more than £63,000,000,000,000,000. The buzz soon turned out to be an ‘administrative error’ which saw the gift card number – not the gift card value – entered into the wrong part of the till. Sophie, a business owner, told the BBC: ‘I’m just enjoying being the richest woman in the world on paper while it lasts.’

Now that’s what I call a good sport.

Here in America we have Elon Musk . . .

Yes, that would be the richest man in the world who made his fortune in a country where people much poorer than he pay for the infrastructure to support his companies and the military to protect his investments and subsidize his H1-B visa workers and, at one point, the purchasing of electric vehicles themselves though tax credits that had to be offset by tax revenue elsewhere. But he complains about the taxes he pays.

And there’s always this . . .

The Post found that almost two-thirds of the $38 billion in funds were allocated to Musk's companies within the last five years. It added that in 2024, federal and local governments provided at least $6.3 billion to Musk's companies, the highest amount to date.

By the way, the highest tax bracket to fall in (if you have incredibly bad accountants) is 37 percent. So Elon Musk cleared at least $27 billion to pay that $10 billion.

And he complains.

In a world full of Elons, be a Sophie.

Speaking of the obscenely wealthy and full of themselves . . .

I can’t come up with anything more snarky and witty than the first comment on this post.

Just when you think TwiX is useless, you find some incredibly clever people.

But on the same day the above announcement came out, CNN had the following story . . .

For the past few years now, movie stars have publicized their films in promotional drag called “method dressing.” Picking up on the themes or cliches of their films, they appear on the red carpet in looks that function as goofy in-jokes – corsets on Margot Robbie for the bodice- ripping update on “Wuthering Heights,” and ensembles that telegraph “good” and “evil” for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s “Wicked” two-parter. Increasingly, they look less like movie stars than guests at a very expensive costume ball.

This photo of Grande and Erivo is included . . .

The caption asks: “Can you guess which plays an evil character and which is good?”

I can say this with all honesty: no. I just know that one is wearing a garbage bag and the other got her skirt caught in a shredder after which she tried to cover it up by rolling in a pile of leaves or . . . wait . . . maybe bird feathers?

It’s hard not to look at those loose, louche red carpets of the 1990s, when Julia Roberts could wear an oversized men’s suit to accept a Golden Globe and Sharon Stone could stuff a Gap button-up into a ruched satin skirt and land on the best-dressed list. But there is too much money on the field (or on the carpet, as it were) for stars ever to return to that freedom – even method dressing is often the result of high stakes brand deals, which are necessary in leaner times for entertainment. We have been praising too many actors for wearing clothes that are simply ugly. Don’t we deserve some beauty?

Can they even define beauty anymore?

But the short of it . . . When you’ve lost CNN, you’ve lost.

The Olympics are drawing to a close, so time for one last tempest in a teapot . . .

Now I saw a lot of claims that the Left was pettily incensed by this.

The only thing I personally saw on TwiX was something like the following . . .

I’m not actually sure I can argue with that.

Even if the murder rate is down to a 125 year low, one would be hard pressed to prove that Kash Patel is solely responsible. That seems a bigger issue than one FBI director who is more worried about a booty call with his astroturfed country singer girlfriend than making sure the people on the Epstein list are properly investigated.

But it’s not like we haven’t ever before had a goofy-ass FBI director that was an embarrassment to the profession.

But here’s the problem . . .

Just more salt in the wound.

Trump’s State of the Union was on Tuesday night. I didn’t watch. I mean when his week starts out with this . . .

Trump began referring to the U.S. Supreme Court as the “supreme court,” explaining that he “will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!” (This clarification was necessary, as Trump notoriously follows his heart on capitalization.)

Yeah, when the week starts out with that, I can’t see it ending anywhere good, and I didn’t have the energy.

In truth, we went out for my other half’s birthday anyway, and I knew what it was going to be (what every SOTU is).

Yup that.

Erika Kirk was invited . . .

Yes, I’m being “mean to a widow.” I’m also being mean to a CEO who replaced a murdered CEO for which we still do not have the killer and took his company in the opposite direction he was taking it on a certain verboten subject while accepting with open arms funding he had just turned down on principle and cancelling an audit he’d just requested.

Yes, I know people grieve in different ways, but they do grieve, and that?

That’s not grieving. That’s something entirely different, and it’s creepy as hell.

A lot of the Right would not survive a second in the wild because they don’t have the instinct to avoid danger God gave the lowly bunny rabbit.

I also knew that there would be a lot of grandstanding and grandsitting, which I also don’t have the energy for.

And I was proven right.

Yay, you got your moment to perform indignant self-righteousness.

Now on to important things . . .

Au contraire, mes amis, they have the ballistic missiles to hit the US, well, at least according to this Very Smart and Patriotic Person™ . . .

Follow the logic here: Iran can blow up cities in the US but we’re going to stop them with a couple carrier groups parked right off their coast.

It doesn’t. Try again, Mr. Levin.

Did he . . . did he just put freedom of speech and assembly in a list with enemies from within and judges that won’t deport people as if those are a bad thing?

Why, yes he did.

Okay, go back to Iran taking out the Statue of Liberty because she isn’t wearing a burqa.

As for those “secret words”: “We will never have a nuclear weapon.”

From September 2025 . . .

And then Tuesday at 10:46 a.m., long before Trump’s speech, Iran’s foreign minister put this tweet out . . .

So we’re all good here, right?

I know, contrary to Mark Levin, it is very much about “the Jews,” which is to say specific Jews in a specific place.

As I said, no surprises.

On the other hand, if you’re ever in Billings, there is a chicken dish at Jake’s with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and a cream sauce that is . . .

Much more pleasant than two hours of Trump.

So if we go to war with Iran, what are our chances?

The US military used an anti-drone laser system to shoot down a unmanned aircraft operated by US Customs and Border Protection in Texas, according to congressional representatives. The incident comes just weeks after use of a laser system near El Paso led to confusion and exposed communication lapses among several US agencies.

Oh, CNN is being nice. The previous story is even worse . . .

The anti-drone technology was launched near the southern border to shoot down what appeared to be foreign drones. The flying material turned out to be a party balloon, sources said. One balloon was shot down, several sources said.

Stupid people + military tech = bad things.

Oh, but it gets worse, a story courtesy of another reader (always feel free to share the craziness you come across—I love to be lazy). You have to read this one in full (and you can, because it’s not paywalled).

A $13 billion ship, the height of US military tech, and she can’t handle Taco Tuesday in the mess hall.

650 toilets. 4,600 sailors. Zero urinals — on a ship that’s 80% male — because someone decided urinals “take up too much space” on a vessel longer than the Eiffel Tower is fucking tall. The sewage system? Borrowed from cruise ships. Carnival fucking Cruise Lines technology. On a nuclear warship. And here’s the beautiful part: one broken valve takes out ALL the toilets in an entire department. One sailor flushes a mega turd — and suddenly 400 people have nowhere to go. 205 breakdowns in four days during the Venezuela deployment. That’s one per hour. Engineers working 19-hour shifts. Just to manage the poo. And the fix? A specialised acid flush. $400,000 a pop. That can only be performed at a US shipyard. They cannot fix it at sea. The most powerful warship on Earth has to sail home to unclog a grogan monster in its own toilet like a helpless homeowner calling a plumber at midnight.

The worst part?

The GAO told them the pipes were too narrow in 2020. The Navy said she’d be right. She was not right.

I ran this through Claude to factcheck because it was so freaking insane.

All true. Every word.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For want of a nail, the shoe was lost. For want of a shoe, the horse was lost. For want of a horse, the rider was lost. For want of a rider, the battle was lost. For want of a battle, the kingdom was lost. And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

Well, in this case, just because Private Barney had an extra helping of beans, the entire Iran War might be lost.

Come to think of it, that would be a poetic ending.

Which brings us to the topic of the week . . . Tucker Carlson went up the Israeli hill to fetch a pail of BS and Mike Huckabee came tumbling down again . . .

Oh, you’ll love how Huckabee answered that last question . . .

It’s the Bill Clinton Weed Answer Approach to Foreign Policy . . .

They tried caring what Americans thought, they didn’t like it, so they didn’t inhale, and they never tried it again.

But you have to give it to Mr. Huckabee: he’s honest . . .

No, no, no. I know what you’re saying. Huckabee is lying. Bibi does want a war with Iran.

But I think nuance is important here. I think Huckabee is sincere. Bibi doesn’t want Israel to get in a war with Iran. That is absolutely true.

Now the US . . . that’s an entirely different story. He very much wants a war between the US and Iran.

Tucker Carlson tried a little moral clarity on a leader of the party that screams continuously about “the unborn innocent lives.” It didn’t go well.

What did the fanatics and the simps get out of this?

Ah, yes, because bombing where the hostages are being held is sure to get them back alive. 🙄

But the clip that set the Internet on fire . . .

Recently, a few on the Right have been trying to popularize the term “Woke Reich” to describe anyone who doesn’t think it’s a good idea to be helping Israel kill off, displace, or subjugate all the Palestinians.

Or . . .

Or . . .

But who really is the “Woke Reich”?

Well, let’s take a look, shall we.

Um, the Palestinians will have DNA and names consistent with the region because—news flash—they are Arabs. The Ashkenazi Jews, which are the bulk of the Jews in Israel, will not because—news flash—they’re European.

But let’s talk about names, shall we? (Courtesy of Claude)

Noticing something?

By the way, Bibi’s dad’s last name was . . . Mileikowsky. He changed it to make it a little more “Chosen People-y.”

As for a language . . .

So the language went extinct as a spoken version, like so many languages.

This would be roughly akin to a bunch of people resurrecting Latin and trying to lay claim to all of the area of the Roman Empire based on the fact that they worship Jupiter and might have some connection to the people of Julius Caesar.

In short, a bunch of people changed their names and resurrected a dead language and called on a promise in a religious book and said “this is my truth” and we’re all supposed to accept it.

We have no scientific way of distinguishing men from women.

We have no scientific way of deciding whether modern Jews are actually Middle Eastern.

All black people are owed reparations for slavery, even if they weren’t slaves.

These specific Jews are owed a country of their own with no conditions and no guardrails because other Jews died.

Seeing a pattern?

Zionism is woke, it’s woke as f—k.

As for Reich?

Fun fact about “Aryan” . . .

Meanwhile . . .

And how does Israel treat these Jews, with actual roots in the region?

So . . . seeing anything familiar there?

And then there’s Lebensraum, or “living space.”

Ahem . . .

That caused a little stir among our erstwhile non-Israel allies in the region.

So tell me again, who is the Woke Reich exactly?

Oh my god, science! And common sense!

Nothing woke people hate more.

But don’t worry. Mikey got Tuck back.

I feel we deserve a better class of villain.

And so it goes.

There was so much more to the Tucker vs Mike interview, but I ran out of steam. Sorry or you’re welcome. I encourage you to go look for the clips on TwiX or YouTube. I can’t stomach watching the whole thing. The low points were enough.

The story of Tucker Carlson’s crew’s detainment was one thing . . .

The story of trying to get a guarantee from Israel that Carlson and his crew will be safe in the country is even more ridiculous (starting at :32, running to about 5:42—sorry, I didn’t have time to clip it myself).

Of course, this was framed as . . .

I think Tucker Carlson showed some serious common sense.

We lost someone else this week . . .

I would love to say I don’t understand people who commit suicide, but I do. I wish the world was a kinder place.

And because I don’t want to give Mike and the Israeli Shriekers the last word on a song that deserves so much more respect, we’ll let Elvis see us out . . .

Yup, they should be tried for high-treason just for butchering the King’s legacy.

Have the best weekend.