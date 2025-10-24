Yes, it does.

Imagine for a moment, going extinct as a species and having this as your epitaph.

These giant, green camouflage experts are threatened by predators, invasive species, human encroachment, and a debilitating illness colloquially called crusty bum disease (exudative cloacitis).

I’m not sure “exudative cloacitis” is any better than “crusty bum disease.”

Birds that contract it can become infertile, which puts strain on their already small populations. It can also be fatal in some cases. Crusty bum disease has been present in the critically endangered kākāpō population for roughly two decades, and is typically treated with pain relief, fluids, and antibiotics.

I’m assuming these are wild birds, so now I have a lot of questions about the people who run around checking their “bums.”

In some good news for the world’s only flightless parrots, the birds have managed to avoid dangerous antibiotic-resistant superbugs for the time being.

I would think that being a flightless parrot would have already put you at a disadvantage, but, hey, we’ll take good news where we can get it.

While there are only a relatively small number of studies, a 2020 review of the literature concluded that rosemary is “memory boosting”. In one particular study, healthy participants who worked in a cubicle that smelled of rosemary did better on re-call tasks, like memorising a list of words, than those in an odourless cubicle.

Excuse me while I go put rosemary plants in every room so I can finally remember why I walked in there.

A study of 33 participants on stationary bikes found that during exercise, people perceive time as moving slower, estimating 30 seconds 8-9% faster than real time.

For those of us who have ever been on the wrong side of the bathroom door, we didn’t need a study.

We knew this.

The Amazon Web Services, or AWS, went down this Monday. It had some strange . . . casualties.

The Amazon Web Services outage did more than freeze bank transfers and disrupt Peloton workouts: It jolted some high-tech mattress owners out of a sound sleep. Eight Sleep customers found themselves stuck in uncomfortable positions, bathed in unexpected heat, or blasted by alarms after their internet-connected beds malfunctioned during the AWS downtime, reports the Washington Post. Some beds locked upright, flashed lights, or simply became too warm for comfort, prompting a flood of complaints online.

Ah, the “smart” bed, for people dumb enough to connect their beds to the all-seeing Internet.

And less traumatically . . .

As one Redditor noted, “It’s wild to me that I am required to rely on a random server somewhere just to control the litter box on my own network. C’mon whisker, give us the option for local control.”

“Local control”? *blink blink*

You always have “local control” of a litter box. It’s called a scoop.

I honestly have no hope for the future.

In a heist that wouldn’t actually make it into a movie because it was too boring and straightforward, the Louvre was robbed.

So I’m starting this story with the details, because when we get to the picture . . .

The break-in occurred around 9:30am local time, according to a statement from the Louvre. A group of “several” thieves used a lift on a truck to enter through a window into the Galerie d’Apollon, which holds a royal collection of hardstone vessels and the French crown jewels, the museum confirmed.

They took jewelry from display cases before fleeing on motorcycles.

Apparently the whole robbery only took about seven minutes.

Zoom out: Laurent Nuñez, France’s interior minister, told France Inter radio the robbery appeared to have been conducted by an experienced team of criminals.

But how did they do it?

A furniture elevator up to a balcony.

And no one wondered?

Wow. Clever thieves or stupid public? Let’s discuss.

Speaking of crime, I have a question for Sonny Hostin . . .

Why are you living in an all-white neighborhood? I mean, this is New York, the pinnacle of racial enlightenment, and you’re living in an all-white, not predominantly white or mostly white, but all-white neighborhood.

I’m less curious about the oppression you imagine for your son than the reason you and your husband chose to live in an all-white neighborhood.

I’ve tried to stay away form the Elephant and Ass Show. But let’s peek back in, shall we?

And the Pachyderms lost their wee minds.

But in truth, Ilhan Omar owes us all an apology.

We all know that Bibi Netanyahu is our president.

Oh, you think I’m wrong?

I’ll just let Glenn Greenwald respond, because I couldn’t do it any better.

Nope, can’t imagine at all.

But that’s not all Mamdani’s done to disqualify himself. He’s been pictured with *looks around and whispers* terrorists.

An un-indicted co-conspirator. So if he was unindicted, how did we prove he was a co-conspirator again?

Ah, never mind the details.

Like this one . . . if we’re going to be worried about our politicians palling around with terrorists . . .

That al-Jawlani guy was a bad, bad dude, so bad the US government was paying $10 million for information about him.

Hey, look, I found him! Can I have the $10 million? And for good measure I found a 9/11 “unindicted co-conspirator.” That should get me a bonus.

Oh, wait, I recognize the third guy.

The problem with pointing your finger at someone is that there are three pointing back at you.

Everything you needed to know, you learned in kindergarten.

Speaking of kindergarten, get a load of this exchange . . .

That, my friends, would be SpokesBarbie Karoline Leavitt responding to a scribbler at the HuffPo.

I bet if he were a “right-wing hack” who lavished Trump with praise and bombarded her phone with softball questions, she’d take a different view.

You know what’s worse than a “left-wing hack” HuffPo scribbler bombarding the SpokesBarbie’s phone?

A bunch of preteens masquerading as public officials.

Answer the question, don’t answer the question, but don’t make me think I could replace you with a seventh grader from Lewis and Clark Middle School down the street and be better off.

Kind of makes you nostalgic . . .

The SpokesMoppet changed her hair!

She didn’t see anything wrong with Joe Biden.

That means she is stupid or a liar.

But I think I’m starting to understand, regardless of party, what they’re really looking for in a SpokesPuppet.

Government shuts down, and we can’t find money for health care, can’t find money to pay for SNAP, can’t find money to pay for federal workers who are still working (like my husband’s neighbor down at his shop who does radios for the Forest Service), but look what we can find money for.

The $200 million contract is meant to buy two Gulfstream G700 jets, which the company markets as “the pinnacle of business aviation excellence.” It has a range of 7,750 miles and has the largest cabin of any Gulfstream jet, with room for up to five living spaces, according to the company’s website.

“Living spaces.” My god. I’ve never been on a plane that even had “two arms can share this armrest” spaces much less “living spaces.”

Oh, it gets better.

From USA Today . . .

The two Gulfstream jets are being purchased through the Coast Guard, which requested one jet in its budget earlier this year at an estimated cost of $50 million.

So the Coast Guard asks for one jet for $50 million, but now they’re buying two for $200 million.

Four planes for the price of two when we only budgeted for one.

I think Donald Trump and I have completely different definitions of “fiscal responsibility.”

But then again, Donald Trump seems to have redefined America First as Argentina First this week, so . . . there’s a pattern.

Yeah, well, America’s farmers and ranchers aren’t doing too hot either.

So what do you do when you get called out by someone with actual integrity from your own party?

You throw a hissy fit on your own personal social media platform, of course.

Don’t worry about Thomas Massie. We’re all getting pretty good at “translating” Trump. I have a feeling he’ll be fine.

Some good did come out of this . . .

But Trump wasn’t done with those of us ungrateful peons in ag country.

Let’s do some simple “mathing” here.

And now?

Which actually seems only fair.

Actually, it’s a little under.

As I said, we’re all getting good at translating Trump to English.

So Massie’s safe, and so is Rand Paul.

What did Rand Paul do to deserve quote marks around his title and being called a “nasty liddle’ guy,” with an extra apostrophe for emphasis, or something? (I’m still trying to work out the Trump punctuation rules.)

Ah, well, that will do it. How dare he suggest that blowing up innocent Venezuelans and Colombians is not a “yugely” good thing, the best thing ever, nothing better has ever happened in the history of best things!

I can see why Trump calls him a “nasty liddle’ guy.” Good guys blow up brown people in boats and “nasty liddle’ guys” try to stop them and worry about such things as “innocence” and “humanity.”

Meanwhile . . .

Speaking of the Elephant and Ass Show, the Asses took the spotlight this weekend with a sequel to an older act . . .

Ah, yes, the “No Kings” Rally Part Duex, the perfect distraction for both the Left and the Right.

Oh, they know.

Now, the Right . . . this is how they approached it.

Yes, Batya, they’re white and elderly, and suddenly the Right is dissing white, elderly people?!?

They’re pretty much your white bread and aged butter and will remain so as Trump is not keeping his campaign promises, not hardly.

And I wouldn’t get too excited by Trump’s big win. When your choice is him or this . . .

. . . that’s like a person with use of their arms winning the shot put in the Special Olympics against a quadruple amputee and running around crowing about how they are the best shot-putter ever, in the history of shot-putters, going all the way back to the Greeks.

It’s nothing to be proud of.

The Left as a whole at this point is one good episode away from a complete psychotic break.

The Democrat Party has put its base in an echo chamber and turned the gaslighting up to an eleven so the obvious disconnect with reality is not so obvious to them.

True.

Also true.

These people have no idea what freedom really looks like and have no idea that they have enabled half of the Elephant and Ass Show to slowly erode everyone’s rights, including their own.

How?

The Democrats were supposed to be liberals. Liberals never trusted the security state. That is a core principle of liberal ideology. Opaque entities were never our thing.

But for twenty some years, the Left has all been in love with the security state because the Democrats are not liberals and the Lefties are not liberals. They’re just Democrats and Lefties.

What changed?

Ah, yes, that.

The Leftie tyrant isn’t in office. It’s a Rightie tyrant. So now it’s a problem.

But you have to give the media credit for trying to keep the act up . . .

Republicans have spent many days trying to marginalize the massive anti-Trump “No Kings” rallies held across the country over the weekend.

Massive? Across all of America, they only drew 7 million people, on a Saturday morning.

More than twice as many people planned to spend three hours at a bar watching a football game.

The Super Bowl draws more people to bars and restaurants for three hours than “saving the US from a tyrant” draws people to town squares for a much shorter time period, which tells you all you need to know really.

This is a niche issue.

Trump said Sunday that the people were “not representative of this country.”

He’s right, of course. But CNN tries so hard . . .

The survey from the Public Religion Research Institute gave people two options. One was that Trump is a “potentially dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys democracy.” The other was that he’s a “strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.” Americans chose the “dictator” option by a strong margin, 56%-41%.

Those are my only two choices?

It’s asking, “Have you stopped beating your wife?”

He’s neither a dictator nor is he strong man who needs the power to turn the country around.

He’s a product of twenty years of stretching executive orders to their breaking point while Congress increasingly abdicates their responsibility in favor of letting SCOTUS and POTUS do the “ruling” while they piss and moan and fundraise.

But I suppose that doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well as “No Kings.”

Of course, if we were really worried about “kings” and “queens,” meaning rulers for life, we’d worry about Congress . . .

There was a reason we put term limits on presidents. If you’re worried about an unaccountable ruling class, then put your effort into rallies about term limits.

But then that would be solving a real problem.

If we had adults in charge, that’s what we’d be looking at.

But instead we have the Elephant and Ass Show.

*sigh*

Ah, well, maybe in 2028 an adult will step up.

Okay, someone who gives more of an appearance of being an adult.

Let’s not set our expectations too high.

We lost Diane Keaton while I was gone. I loved her as an actress, but she was an even more amazing person. She never married, and in her fifties she adopted two children and raised them on her own. I can’t even begin to imagine. Granted, she had the money for a nanny, but still. I turned fifty and can’t imagine raising a puppy much less two kids. Penny Leann, a two-year-old golden retriever into so much mischief she has earned herself a middle name, wears me out.

She died of pneumonia, if you’re curious. That was announced later.

I had time to think on this vacation. That’s what being on the road for four days each way does. I also turned fifty. Time to think and turning fifty are a potent combination.

So to see us out, a song that grows more relevant each day. I apologize for the vulgarity.

Have the best weekend!

