And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
16h

So the parrots with the crusty bum disease are named kakapo? The simulation grows increasingly busted. I want to speak with the Editor.

Also, I don't know that Omar's talk is worth a full-on freakout, but if she's declaring that Somalia is her home and her heart.... well, I'm sure we can scrounge up enough for a plane ticket.

And while I will usually come running at any chance to sling mud at Amazon, I am fully willing to blame the idiots who bought 'smart beds' in the first place. Honestly, this whole episode presents a compelling argument to just shut our civilization down.

And finally, I'm generally more fond of Trump than you are, but in a match-up between him and Massie, Massie wins every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
9h

There’s quite a bit on the table today. Let’s load up the plate.

I’ve got to check out that Rosemary. I need all the memory I can get. Unfortunately you can’t purchase the sticks and install them like a computer, but I’m sure Elon’s working on that.

I don’t know why people take Omar seriously. She’s a politician pandering to her base. Plus she irritates all the right people so her campaign coffers are always full. She has to keep her constituents looking in the other direction so they’re not paying attention to her real lifestyle. It ain’t like Somalia, that’s for sure.

Same for the “No Kings” rally. It’s a pep rally….you know “rah rah go team”. It has to be called something so why not No Kings. I went to the local one. My granddaughter and her friend wanted to go. Her Mom was going to take them but I have more faith in my ability to handle whatever might come up so I told her to sit it out and I’d do it. Then one of my students Moms said her two kids wanted to go but she was apprehensive. I told her I’d take them too. So we all ended up there. It was pretty mellow all in all. A few Trumpy anti protesters and the police but we navigated that. I think it’s important for the kids to get involved and get their feet wet. If they want to yell “Trump sucks” for a couple hours, I don’t mind keeping them safe. They’ll need to figure out they won’t always have me but lessons in baby steps.

Anyway you’re off and running. Welcome back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture