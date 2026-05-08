And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
2d

Lol. Fox News. “Letting the Iranians save face”. Yea, like we let the Vietnamese save face as our choppers left Saigon with friendlies on the landing gear, and pushing choppers off the carrier flight decks into the sea to make room for more evacuees. No shame.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
1d

I think I had a comment or two on the earlier subjects. Can't remember now. That "Met Gala" thing seems to have cost me my will to live.

Goodbye, cruel world ...

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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