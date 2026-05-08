Or . . .

I love British humor.

And away we go . . .

You know times are tough when . . .

In 2023, McDonald’s confirmed to TODAY.com it would be phasing out self-serve beverage stations by the year 2032. At the time, the chain said the goal of removing the machines was to create a consistent experience for workers and customers in restaurants, at the drive-thru and in the app.

Let’s be honest. The goal of removing the machines is to squeeze a few more pennies out of those inconvenient customers.

Nothing says American capitalism more than that.

Have you seen modern humans?

That’s a very low bar.

You know how AI was supposed to lift all boats . . .

So you’re either going to lose your job or work harder for the same amount of money or less.

Meanwhile, AI centers degrade life for the communities near them, poison the water, and raise electric bills for us all.

Why are we doing this again?

I mean the Trump videos are fun . . .

Don’t worry. You’ll get the joke in a bit.

But I think if we were really wise, we’d pull a page from the Luddite book and start sabotaging these monstrosities.

Last night I watched Jaws Revenge, where Michael Cane “buzzes” a shark with his plane. I thought it was impossible. Then I saw this . . .

Seems Mad King Don is becoming paranoid . . .

Becky Halioua, a recreational therapist and union leader at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia, said she felt “it was important to acknowledge him, as a brother of our organization.” “It’s scary for me to think about a fellow VA employee being murdered by the same government that they work for,” Halioua told local TV station WRDW, a CNN affiliate, at the time. “That’s terrifying for me.”

Woman’s got a point, but the VA went after her for talking to the TV station.

The VA found that Halioua violated agency rules, she said, because she consented to an interview without requesting prior approval. It was recommended that her supervisor review the rules with her, and she’s asked if further disciplinary action will be taken.

Honestly, the VA is lucky she only talked about Alex Pretti, because administration to administration, that place never changes . . .

From the Military Times, my friends.

I think they’d be happy that the employees were only worrying about the federal government gunning down one of their own as he filmed ICE and tried to help a woman.

Meanwhile, a bit of news about that ballroom that taxpayers are most definitely not footing the bill for . . .

So it’s going to cost us $1 billion to “secure” the “donated” monument to Trump’s large ego and small, er, hands?

None of this is going over well.

Oh, you’re surprised that a man who went through how many bankruptcies doesn’t know how to manage money?

Let’s play complete this headline . . .

Erasing history? Well, that’s bad.

Imagine the size of the eraser you would need.

When tourists see a statue of Gustavus Cheyney Doane, a 19th-century explorer, at a Grand Teton National Park visitor center this spring, a marker beneath it that used to be there will now be missing. It had asked visitors: “How do we acknowledge the good and bad of a figure?” pointing out that Doane’s expedition led to the designation of the first national park – but also that he helped lead a massacre of at least 173 members of the Piegan Blackfeet – an act he bragged about throughout his life.

Well, we still know who he was. We still know what he did. We can pull the sign out of storage or make a new one.

In short, “erased” seems hyperbolic.

But if “erased” seemed overly dramatic, hang on to your hat.

“We are killing them all over again,” said Tom Rodgers, a member of the Blackfeet Nation who is known as One Who Rides His Horse East, referring to victims of the massacre, which he called one of the “most despicable historical experiences” for Native Americans.

One Who Rides His Horse East should be more accurately named One Who Spews What an Eastbound Horse Pushes Out Its West-Facing End.

We are a nation of children who worries about all the wrong things.

A new ad dropped in the LA mayors’ race . . .

Eh, it’s all propaganda, but I’ll admit . . . I give it marks for style.

I thought we’d do a round of “They didn’t really say what I thought they said, right? Right?”

One question: Where the hell does Todd Blanch eat?

On the other hand, did you know that “tax the rich” is akin to the n-word?

Meet Steven Roth . . .

I find it interesting that the other “slur” that he came up with was “from the river to the sea.” What’s up with that?

Ah, let me guess, these are not anti-Israel Jews.

The victim psychology of these people is just fascinating.

As I said, fascinating.

I have never seen a group of people (Israel-sympathetic Zionists, just to be clear who I’m referring to here) so hell-bent on making people hate their guts.

And finally . . .

Actually, given my experiences on TwiX, that seems low.

But then again . . . TwiX.

Speaking of war, how is the pillow fight with bombs going?

What’s the point of UNO again?

Oh, that’s right. To have no cards.

We even fail the trash-talking battle. 🤦‍♀️

Oh, you think that means all the fighting is done.

Well, you would be wrong.

A friendly blockade.

I done heard everything now.

But you see Trump wanted his cake and to eat it too, as the old saying goes.

We blockade Iran, but Iran is not suppose to blockade the strait.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will begin supporting Project Freedom, May 4, to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.



The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor. A quarter of the world’s oil trade at sea and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products are transported through the strait.

Now there was some back and forth, with Trump claiming he was blowing up boats and ships were getting through, and Iran claiming they had hit US ships and something getting blown up in the UAE . . . and while the truth is hard to sort out, I’m fairly certain things were not going Trump’s way. Why? Two days after starting “Project Freedom,” Trump “paused” it.

Yes, in what could not have been a more poetic move, Trump “paused” freedom.

Markets rallied, oil prices fell, and people wondered, what the f—k?

What happened? Is Iran finally buckling?

Turns out, that’s a definite “no.”

The FAFO here is off the charts.

Iran’s tactic of making the countries around them pay for hosting the US military is paying off . . .

This coming on the heels of another setback for Trump . . .

Commerce Ministry on Saturday told companies not to comply with the U.S.’s blacklisting of several Chinese refineries over alleged purchases of Iranian oil, invoking for the first time a 2021 “blocking rule” designed to counteract foreign laws it believes violate international norms or restrict trade. “It sends a broader message that China is willing and can resist what it views as unilateral and unfair sanctions that hurt Chinese interests,” said Dylan Loh, a professor at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University who studies China’s foreign policy.

Let me translate: China told the US to go pound sand.

It seems we’re not the biggest bully on the block anymore, and the rest of the world is tired of bailing us out of our messes.

We’re reduced to begging for help from the UN.

Of course, there will always be that last Japanese soldier . . .

If you are still under the delusion that Trump is playing 16D chess, just bear in mind, he hasn’t mastered UNO yet.

And if you ever wondered what it would have been like to live in Maoist China or Stalinist Russia and read the daily paper . . . well, wonder no more.

Fox News should just change its name to Pravda.

As the US economy swirls the toilet and we lose our standing in the world as a small group of wealthy Zionists pull the strings, Trump decided he had not poured nearly enough salt in the wound . . .

Yes, it is historic. I had a conversation with Claude this morning.

Do you remember the outrage when Zohran Mamdani dared to hold Ramadan celebrations in a park . . .

And an Iftar meal in City Hall . . .

He didn’t demand non-Muslims observe either. He just held them for the people of his faith, and the “right” lost its damn mind.

We’d all forgotten the lessons of 9/11, they screamed as they showed pictures of the burning Twin Towers, over and over and over. Sharia law was coming tomorrow. The Islamification of America is here!

Send us money, and be sure to vote red.

And now . . . out of all the things Jewish . . . we’re all supposed to celebrate Shabbat.

I had to go check to see if this was real, because it’s a little too on the nose.

Now it is true that the US has had Jewish American Heritage Month since 2006. Of course, we’ve never really noticed I suppose because May is also AANHPI month. And people it would seem are far more interested in honoring Asian Americans along with Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders than they are Jews, which, relative to their numbers, are ubiquitous. In other words, it’s hard to turn around and not find something referencing “the Jews,” particularly the Holocaust.

But what is new is the attempt to push “shabbot shalom” down our throats.

If this were really about American Jews, I’d be annoyed but fine. But this isn’t about American Jews. How can you tell?

Well, two of the four “news” sources above are Israeli. Let that sink in.

And this is the IFCJ . . .

What if I’m a Christian working two jobs, paying off student loans and medical bills, begging my landlord for a little more time to gather the rent on my shitty little apartment because the kids wanted to eat this month and I don’t feel like “sharing my blessings” when such as Bill Ackman and Miriam Adelson could “share” theirs rather than purchasing politicians and giving money to the IDF?

Notice the one-way street there.

And let’s not forget these Christians.

Maybe a few Jews would like to donate to their cause. Hell, the Israeli Jews could just stop bombing their villages and trying to steal their land. That would be enough.

But they can’t even do that.

How do I put this: I grew up in the evangelical tradition (Nazarene to be specific). With the lone exception of my father, everyone in my immediate family and social circle attended church. I have that as my history.

I can’t actually remember the last time I was inside a church for a service. I’m not even a C&E Christian anymore. I tried going with the other half to Christmas Eve services at his parents’ Presbyterian church when we were first married, but even that fell off.

Why? Well, I don’t do the performance.

In other words, I don’t wear ribbons.

I found Rush Limbaugh’s politics to be abysmal, but on that subject, I will raise my hands and yell, “Amen, brother, preach it.”

I don’t care which side it’s coming from. I don’t care who it’s for. In fact, I don’t even care if I at my core agree with the cause wholeheartedly. I hate performative solidarity on a secular level. And spiritual performance? I think it’s disrespectful, especially as a lapsed Christian, to engage in or ask anyone else to engage in performative religion. And now you want me to perform a Jewish ritual just so a bunch of fragile genocidal maniacs can feel good about themselves? You can kindly . . .

Speaking of fudge, I’m going to suggest that we start nationally observing Ramadan. It’s not like whole groups of Americans (including yours truly) couldn’t stand a little fasting, starting with Marie Dontoinette.

Rant done, now let’s move on.

The Met Gala was this Sunday. Before we tear into the costumes, let’s transition with a little more hypocrisy, because that’s a staple of Friday roundups . . .

Why is Joy Behar worried about Jeff Bezos when she can have a conversation with her good friend across the table . . .

I wonder how many lunches 350,000 sequins and Whoopi’s $75,000 ticket would have bought.🤔

Maybe Whoopi should “pay her taxes.”

But it was more than just the ticket that set off the hens of the View. You see, Jeff Bezos donated $10 million to the cause.

But for many in the fashion crowd, Wintour’s courting of America’s new “bizarro” royalty — as one insider dubbed the Bezoses — who this week celebrated Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla at a state dinner at the White House, where Sanchez Bezoz wore 200 carats of emeralds – goes against what the Met Gala stands for. “I’m heartbroken,” admitted a frequent Met Gala guest and fashion insider. “It’s being able to buy yourself into [the good graces of] Anna and the Met.”

You mean this Met?

The problem?

You’re at an event where tickets cost more than the average American makes in a year and half. And then she had to buy the dress.

Sarah Paulson herself is worth $12 million, and her partner, Holland Taylor, also is worth $12 million.

If they really wanted to make a statement, they could have donated the money for the ticket and the dress to a charity.

But then where is the glory in that, eh, Sandy Cortez?

This year’s theme was “costume art,” with the “dress code” being “Fashion Is Art.”

Emma Chamberlain and Heidi Klum (left to right) may have both understood it, but only one of them pulled it off. The other just looks like she’s trick or treating.

But I beg to differ. This guy got the assignment.

Justin: I don’t know what to wear.

Person helping Justin (PHJ): Well, I have this suit.

Justin, examining shoulder: It’s got some kind of stray thread here

PJH: Here let me see. Well, dang.

Justin (taking it back and pulling at the thread): Oh, shit. The shoulder just came apart.

PJH, suddenly excited, puts tear in leg and rips other shoulder: There I fixed it.

Justin: How? Now it’s completely ruined.

PHJ: No, you’re right. It needs something else.

Justin: Yeah, some patches. Maybe a splash of color?

PHJ: No . . . a title.

And we have “Who Decides War.”

The difference between junk and high art is a title . . . and a moron to buy it.

Ta-da.

Madonna made an appearance.

Time and plastic surgery have not been kind to that woman.

We’ll lead in with the men, who are usually pretty boring. But not all of them . . .

The suit didn’t fit, and they didn’t care.

Meanwhile, this guy went for the “steamrolled” look . . .

I’m not sure what this is . . .

Although it’s reminiscent of Starship Troopers.

This one: impressed or disturbed?

You decide.

And finally, Sam Smith . . .

I miss the sane days, though it’s better than some of his other outfits.

And this guy wore a tapestry, which . . .

I guess marks for interpreting the assignment by literally wearing art.

Hey this guy had a similar idea . . .

Though he didn’t pull it off quite so well.

And finally, I love the ones that look like they walked in off the street . . .

Or went shopping at Goodwill . . .

Got to give them marks for practicality.

We move on to an outfit that looks like it came out of a horror movie . . .

But then the women one-upped him, and we have the beginning of the hands . . .

Yes, there was a fixation with hands this year . . .

This one went even further . . .

. . . or not far enough, depending on your point of view.

More hands . . .

For this designer, hands weren’t enough . . .

They added whole arms.

This woman’s legs caught my eye. I thought someone would really be silly enough to saw off their own feet for “a look” . . .

And then I felt bad, because I had to find out the story. Lauren here lost her legs to sepsis. So . . . slack is warranted. She made it work.

There seems to be this trend of “molding” dresses.

That thing looks like if she nodded too vigorously, it would slice her throat.

Same idea . . .

But the monkeys (?) were a nice touch.

Of course, some pull off the molded thing better than others . . .

I guess if you got it, flaunt it, or something like that.

I think we found Cousin It a mate . . .

Meanwhile, Serena Williams dressed in tinfoil.

Funny, when I wear tinfoil, it’s bad thing. When she does it . . . high fashion.

But I guess tinfoil is better than garbage bags . . .

Okay, maybe more accurately galoshes.

The Jenners decided to pretend to bear it all. First we have Kendall . . .

And then her sister . . .

From the front . . .

Nude corset with fake nipples.

Vogue: “To sum up Kylie Jenner’s 2026 Met Gala look, we’ll use three words: chic, surreal illusion.”

It’s a woman pretending to be naked when she could have just been naked.

See what I mean. They don’t care.

Not one bit. I can’t help but think that if they relocated some of the fabric from her head to down below, it might have had a chance as a decent outfit.

And then there’s this one . . .

🤢 Okay, someone should have stopped her. That’s just disturbing. You need an almost non-existent chest to pull that off. Otherwise you just get, well, “faded prostitute with saggy boobs in old West whorehouse” vibes.

Katie Perry was still milking her trip in Jeff Bezo’s rocket-propelled phallus.

But the faceless look suits her, honestly.

Okay this one’s cute, weird, but cute.

This is a lot—a lot—of yellow.

Oh, look, it’s a lightbulb . . . with green shoes.

For some reason this one, this one isn’t too bad but . . .

It’s really hard on the eyes.

There was the usual WTF-ery.

I think that’s a medical condition.

This one came dressed as a polluted beach . . .

And this one . . .

The designer hates women. That’s all I have.

So does this one . . .

Uh . . .

Yeah, I got nothing but “jarring.” Maybe vampiric.

The dress was bad enough, but the shoes?!?

Note the “vintage” part . . .

Meaning someone had this in storage and thought, hey, we’ll bring that out again? Maybe finally, it will be in fashion.

And finally . . . the last two . . .

Luke Evans . . . channeling the Blue Oyster Bar (yes, I’m dating myself).

And finally the bell of the ball, because her husband footed the bill for the ball.

Who just may understand the true spirit of the Met Gala better than anyone at all.

Fake, ridiculous, and overpriced while being entirely irrelevant and oblivious to wreckage of the world around them.

Hey, she gets it.

And so it goes.

End of another week.

I had a hard time locating a Friday funny, until I found this.

Hey, if you can’t laugh about the dark stuff, you’ll never smile again, because honestly, it’s starting to feel like all dark stuff.

Have a great weekend!