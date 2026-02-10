The Super Bowl from a Brit’s point of view (which really might as well be my point of view) . . .

I have a lifetime goal of never seeing a single Super Bowl. I think it’s doable.

I’m kind of not a fan of anything “organized,” like “organized” sports, “organized” religion, “organized” politics—

Sort of a pattern there.

But I was paying attention to the Super Bowl this year because of the hoopla surrounding the halftime show.

You see, it all started with this . . .

Bad Bunny responded to MAGA critics upset he’ll be the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer during his Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday by speaking in Spanish — then telling them they have four months to learn what he just said. Why it matters: It was the first time Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most popular performers, had responded to far-right commentators, and signals he has no intention of pulling back on a potentially provocative and political performance in February.

I didn’t know it until I watched Candace Owens’s Monday episode, but Bad Bunny, who is born in Puerto Rico so is as American as anyone else born on US soil, is not fluent in English. He’s singing in Spanish because that’s what he speaks.

Yes, we can have a long conversation about how in the hell someone born on US soil can’t speak English. It’s a failure of so many systems at once.

So it’s not really controversial that he’s singing only in Spanish. That’s who he is. What is controversial is that someone booked a person who can’t sing in English for the NFL halftime show.

There’s that and then this . . .

If you know anything about the stereotype of the Latin male, this blows your mind. And it’s not the only time he has “cross dressed” for a camera.

So there were all kinds of rumors flying about how he was going to perform in a dress and the NFL halftime show was going to be that kind of rainbow fest.

In reality, it was pretty tame. I know, a bunch of people were posting about the dancing, but you’d have to be a real prude (relative to the time) to be offended by the choreography. And the show was as straight as anything gets these days, though a bunch of people with too much time on their hands ran through fifteen minutes of video to find this . . .

These people had to have the video slowed down to quarter speed and be watching with eagle eyes to find this.

But as the snow came down outside my patio door while Penny LeAnn sighed dejectedly at my feet expecting that I could intervene with God and make it go away, I decided I’d watch what had Lefties swooning . . .

And the Right declaring the country lost to Satan.

I had to. I mean, Trump told me it was so great.😏 I do love a good “slap in the face.” 🤨

So here we go . . .

YouTube is being finicky because of copyright laws, so if you want to watch click above or here.

Okay, how did I personally feel about it. 🤷‍♀️ I’m not much of a music performance connoisseur. It’s cool to see that big of a production, but I’m not a big concert person, so that was kind of lost on me. However, I can appreciate the work that went into coordinating all that. This is actually the only halftime show I’ve watched. I doubt I will watch another one, unless I have other reasons to do so (e.g., I don’t want people blowing smoke up my butt about what really went on). I hated not understanding the words. I found that annoying for the same reason I find Italian opera annoying. I’m a word person. I want to know what you’re saying. But my opinion on its merit as a halftime show or an example of artistry . . .

It was fine.

The most controversial part was where he said “God Bless America,” and he didn’t mean just the US.

The Right is acting as if this is a new “assault.” The argument about the inappropriateness or appropriateness of using the word “America/American” to refer to the US and its residents, given that “America” is technically two continents, has been raging for decades in the publishing and academic world. But there is something to be aggrieved about here, if you choose to get selective. We’ll get to that below.

Honestly, Trump should have loved it as he loves anything that costs an obscene amount of money and is just theater.

So how much does it actually cost to create this spectacular showcase? According to industry experts, the NFL typically spends between roughly $10 million to $15 million on a single halftime performance. That might sound astronomical, but when you break down what’s involved, the figure starts to make sense. The budget covers an enormous range of expenses, including elaborate stage construction, sophisticated lighting systems, special effects and pyrotechnics, technical equipment and crew salaries, as well as all the complex logistics needed to pull off such a massive event. The production team has an incredibly tight window to work with. They need to build an entire stage during the match itself, put on a world-class show, and then tear everything down again, all whilst a global audience watches.

That works out to about a million dollars a minute. I know for “what’s involved,” it might be reasonable, but we’re talking a ridiculous amount of money here.

I also can’t exactly figure out why “Bad Bunny” is so popular. He sings through his nose, which is annoying no matter what language he’s singing in. (In fact, now I need the words because I’m not enjoying the sounds.)

To me, this is what a Latin American singer should sound like.

However he got where he is, he didn’t do it on his voice. As my husband said, he’s probably willing to do anything. (See the photos of him in a dress above.)

Finally, this was billed as a tribute to Puerto Rican and Latin American culture. Now since I don’t have the words, I have to rely on the visuals.

So . . . Latin culture is . . . pregnant women getting married, old pickup trucks with a plethora of used tires, poorly maintained infrastructure (notice the electrical lines and remember Hurricane Marie), living on high-priced toxic food from convenience stores, poorly built homes that fall in, and getting your nails done.

I mean, it’s pretty much the redneck South with sugarcane fields and dominos. (Hey, I’m a quarter Tennessee ridge runner, as my northern father called it, and proud of it, so I use the word “redneck South” with much affection.)

I’m not sure what’s revolutionary about shoving every stereotype about Latin American culture in fifteen minutes, but we have very low standards these days.

Speaking of rednecks (should start around the 41:00 mark and goes for roughly half an hour) . . .

I liked this show better, but then it’s more the music I’m used to and I could understand the words. It’s partially your usual Rightie fare, a stereotype all its own: God, pickup trucks, guns, why can’t I tell my daughter girls don’t have penises? (You can and you should. In fact, my sister explained that to my niece early on. We also talked about the complexity of the world and how people get taken advantage of and stray down strange paths because they lack purpose and self-confidence, and why we should all have compassion, which is an important part of the conversation.)

But the show also includes what I have always appreciated about country music: country roads, enjoying life, loving someone else, the struggles of a working class/lower class life, being proud of where you come from, especially if you come from humble roots.

Of course, and this is important, if I could have understood Bad Bunny . . .

His music has very similar themes. The visuals and the style aside, there is a universality to the human experience, and it comes through in both the NFL halftime show (once you know what Bad Bunny was singing about) and the TPUSA show.

Of course the symbolism of all that being lost because of a language barrier and a lot of political hysteria should not be missed by anyone. It’s not really a bug. It’s a design.

But if we want to dig a bit deeper, there are a few truth bombs to drop here.

This is typically how people saw the purpose of the halftime show (either to show our “diversity” or to “spit on conservative America,” whichever viewpoint you take) . . .

I found a list of half-time performers. Do you know the last time someone “twanged” at half-time? Shania Twain in 2003. Other than that, the only pure country halftime show was in 1994, with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and the Judds, and the show was called “Rockin' Country Sunday.” That is two out of sixty, and Shania Twain was featured with No Doubt and Sting, so that’s only like 1.333333(etc.) out of sixty.

But as much as I like Josh Johnson and as much as that is an explanation that’s good for the Great American Culture War, that’s not the truth. The truth is something much more calculating.

Ready for this first truth bomb? This isn’t really about being revolutionary or political or making the world a better place or perhaps even stirring people up.

It’s capitalism, baby! Well, more specific, it’s American capitalism.

The NFL is, business-wise, one of the more morally problematic moneymaking institutions in what is supposed to be a civilized, pay-your-own-way society. Taxpayers fund it through building huge stadiums that bring no value to their own lives. I know people say, “But look at the money it brings into the community.” I’d really have to see all the numbers to know if teams are a net positive or not. I have my strong doubts. Wealthy people with more money than God invest in players that get more money than you and I will ever see to beat the shit out of their bodies and die young from brain disease from all the bashing. Merch is produced overseas for pennies and sold on for what are relatively exorbitant prices. All around, it is a prime example of the exploitive nature of capitalism as practiced in the US.

And now the NFL wants to go global, because why have just the US when you can infect the world with the insanity of men trying to cream each other while racing a funny-shaped ball up and down the waste of a perfectly good field? (Yes, I’m biased.)

You remember that big kerfuffle about China and the NBA? If you’re going to appeal to an international audience, you have to play by other countries’ rules. In this case, the simple rule is that you can’t have music that’s only popular in the US. You have to signal that you’re open to “adapting” to overseas tastes and overseas politics. So you’re taking an industry that has grown because Americans supported it and you’re bastardizing it so you can sell it overseas, spitting on the very people who gave you the fertile ground to grow it in, gave you the stadiums and the tax breaks and the means to make the money to buy the teams in the first place.

The NFL doesn’t hate you or like you; it’s not particularly woke nor particularly not woke. It’s simply greedy, and Americans are not enough for it anymore. It’s selling out its base for a chance at global profits.

Come to think of it, what could be more American than that?

The second truth bomb goes back to the one moment that really set the Right off: America as more than the US, suggesting Bad Bunny is not a “good patriot.” In short, Bad Bunny is just doing what the elites do, but whereas his lack of loyalty to the specific country of his birth and nationality is a mere annoyance, the same attitude in the elites is what has us in the pickle we’re in.

While the US often uses the word “America” to identify itself as a single, distinct country, many of its neighbors use it to refer to a greater unified continent, a point that Bad Bunny hammered home when he spiked a football that read “Together we are America,” before launching into his nostalgic anthem “DtMF.” The message was clear: Bad Bunny declared himself an American patriot in the broadest sense of the term and he doesn’t think it’s a view that should really be left up to a coin toss.

What CNN means to say is that this is “patriot” in the most meaningless sense of the term. You’re a patriot of a chunk of large chunk of land with thirty-five independent countries? You’re a patriot to a bunch of people who speak your language but don’t live in your country? You’re a patriot to your skin color?

Puerto Ricans are Americans. Yet he acts as if they are both a separate entity and part of something beyond the US.

You know who else does this?

Or . . .

I wanted you to get the whole effect of the laugh because it’s appropriate.

The whole thing is migraine inducing.

It seems hypocritical to hold Bad Bunny to a different standard than our ruling class.

Third, and this is perhaps the most important because it’s going to be a recurring theme: this endeavor—the NFL with its performative social justice to distract from horrific business practices—survives because people pay for it. Don’t like what they’re doing, don’t play along.

You want to watch football, go watch college football (mildly less nakedly moneygrubbing). If you really want to do some good, find a local high school and support their team.

If you are truly insulted, just walk away.

See, he’s on the right track (though I don’t believe him for one second).

That’s the beauty of the world. It’s chock full of distractions, squirrels and rabbits to chase galore.

And there are plenty more bunnies in the sea . . . or something like that.

This was supposed to be part of my Friday post, but . . . I got to writing, it got long, and I thought, “Voila, I didn’t have anything for Tuesday anyway.” So here you go.

So I got my biopsy results back: good news and a funny story, but I’ll leave that for a more personal For Funk’s Sake Friday. But I’m okay. Fifty hasn’t gotten me yet.

