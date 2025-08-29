And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Home
Notes
Archive
About
For Funk's Sake Friday Hodgepodge
Gavin Newsom, robot rabbits, Taylor and Travis, Joy Reid and "The King," Uganda and Venezuela, and "they're all Hamas--even the cameras," no real theme…
  
Lillia Gajewski
14
The Right of "No-Return"
Is the Israel escape hatch from consequences really so special? Probably not. But the anger over Tom Alexandrovich is partially about a far more…
  
Lillia Gajewski
11
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 23, 2025)
John Bolton ends up on the wrong side of the system he exploited, DC is occupied by bored men and women with guns, and the recycling craze comes for…
  
Lillia Gajewski
18
Coalition of the Clueless
Zelensky and his European babysitters come to DC to keep the money flowing. Meanwhile the "insurgent" MS-DNC gets spun off into the abyss. It's another…
  
Lillia Gajewski
32
Terminated by NitwitNet
Whether AI is a gift or a curse, I don't know. But I do know that SkyNet is much less of a threat to us than NitwitNet.
  
Lillia Gajewski
22
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 16, 2025)
The fall of . . . the American middle class, Mitch McConnell, and Rome. Whole lotta fallin' this morning. Come and sit a spell.
  
Lillia Gajewski
30
The Texas Sidestep
Redistricting: for those moments when keeping campaign promises is too hard. And the great Ukraine peace freakout. Those and other stories on this For…
  
Lillia Gajewski
22
The Great Polish-Potsticker Incident
Someone at the Martha's Vineyard farmer's market refused to sell Alan Dershowitz a pierogi. Dershowitz didn't get his snack, the world got a bit more…
29
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 9, 2025)
Private equity gets to take a stab at emptying your 401K and a magnificent display of volcanic activity in Russia. Pull up a chair and sit a spell.
  
Lillia Gajewski
33
"Truthing" Our Way to World War III
I always knew social media would be the death of us. And the Harris and Colbert show, two has-beens spin a fairytale of political oppression to avoid…
  
Lillia Gajewski
11
The Great Walking Away
Mainstream media is dying. It's not that I care if it dies in vain, but "MAGA" in particular should be taking notes.
  
Lillia Gajewski
24
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 2, 2025)
War updates, a "bipartisan" bill to address housing, centralized medical records, and a curse to a cure, come join me for a cuppa.
  
Lillia Gajewski
28
© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture