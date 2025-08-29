And So It Goes . . .
For Funk's Sake Friday Hodgepodge
Gavin Newsom, robot rabbits, Taylor and Travis, Joy Reid and "The King," Uganda and Venezuela, and "they're all Hamas--even the cameras," no real theme…
5 hrs ago
•
Lillia Gajewski
7
14
The Right of "No-Return"
Is the Israel escape hatch from consequences really so special? Probably not. But the anger over Tom Alexandrovich is partially about a far more…
Aug 26
•
Lillia Gajewski
11
11
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 23, 2025)
John Bolton ends up on the wrong side of the system he exploited, DC is occupied by bored men and women with guns, and the recycling craze comes for…
Aug 23
•
Lillia Gajewski
9
18
Coalition of the Clueless
Zelensky and his European babysitters come to DC to keep the money flowing. Meanwhile the "insurgent" MS-DNC gets spun off into the abyss. It's another…
Aug 22
•
Lillia Gajewski
14
32
Terminated by NitwitNet
Whether AI is a gift or a curse, I don't know. But I do know that SkyNet is much less of a threat to us than NitwitNet.
Aug 19
•
Lillia Gajewski
13
22
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 16, 2025)
The fall of . . . the American middle class, Mitch McConnell, and Rome. Whole lotta fallin' this morning. Come and sit a spell.
Aug 16
•
Lillia Gajewski
12
30
The Texas Sidestep
Redistricting: for those moments when keeping campaign promises is too hard. And the great Ukraine peace freakout. Those and other stories on this For…
Aug 15
•
Lillia Gajewski
11
22
The Great Polish-Potsticker Incident
Someone at the Martha's Vineyard farmer's market refused to sell Alan Dershowitz a pierogi. Dershowitz didn't get his snack, the world got a bit more…
Aug 12
10
29
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 9, 2025)
Private equity gets to take a stab at emptying your 401K and a magnificent display of volcanic activity in Russia. Pull up a chair and sit a spell.
Aug 9
•
Lillia Gajewski
15
33
"Truthing" Our Way to World War III
I always knew social media would be the death of us. And the Harris and Colbert show, two has-beens spin a fairytale of political oppression to avoid…
Aug 8
•
Lillia Gajewski
9
11
The Great Walking Away
Mainstream media is dying. It's not that I care if it dies in vain, but "MAGA" in particular should be taking notes.
Aug 5
•
Lillia Gajewski
17
24
Saturday Morning Coffee (August 2, 2025)
War updates, a "bipartisan" bill to address housing, centralized medical records, and a curse to a cure, come join me for a cuppa.
Aug 2
•
Lillia Gajewski
9
28
